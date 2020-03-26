What's John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats Doing at 4:00 P.M. Today?

× Expand photo by Jade Wilson John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats in Durham's Maplewood Cemetery

If you don't follow author and musician John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats (read our prelapsarian interview) on Twitter, where he's always a lively presence, do it now: Very last-minute, he promised fans a treat at 4:00 p.m. today:

× on the wild chance that anybody reading this is into the Mountain Goats, I will have a small something for y'all at 4:00. — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) March 26, 2020

Will it be a new song? A reading from his next novel? A performance of an old favorite? A limerick about heavy metal or pro wrestling? We'll find out in ... checks watch ... 10 minutes.

While we're on the topic of nationally renowned local singer-songwriters, Hiss Golden Messenger also hinted on Twitter about a big announcement coming Friday. Join his mailing list at the bottom of his website to find out what it is, or just check back with us.

× Sign up for the Hiss newsletter at https://t.co/KFRCzIt5iS (enter site, very bottom of the page) and hear the good Friday news tomorrow night! I’m very proud of what we’ve put together for a cause That’s very close to my heart. It’s been a balm for me in these chaotic times. pic.twitter.com/4s4S5Qxzx4 — HissGoldenMessenger (@hissgldnmssr) March 25, 2020

We're also following the news that The Pinhook and NorthStar Church of the Arts dropped last night about an event called "What-the-Hell-a-Thon" for April 4. We don't know what all it will entail, but we can't wait to find out. Get in by becoming a sustaining donor to either venue.

