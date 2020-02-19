The Fluttery Feeling of Risk on Wye Oak's "Walk Soft"

× Expand Photo by Kendall Bailey Atwater Wye Oak

You know that fluttery, anxious feeling when you're about to take a big risk? The one that fills up your fingers and toes and is kind of awful but also joyous, somehow?

That's the crescendo-filled feeling that Wye Oak has managed to bottle—again—in new single "Walk Soft."

It's the third single that Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack have dropped since November, all leading up to their JOIN tour, which features an expanded live band. It kicks off at The Mothlight in Asheville on February 27 and then comes to Durham's Baldwin Auditorium for Duke Performances on February 28.

Whereas the first single, "Fortune," was exuberant and assertive, the two most recent tracks have been more meditative, with Jenn Wasner's bright, silvery voice charting a more questioning course.

In a press release, Wasner says that the song was born out of an experience working at a horse stable.

"I thought they were the most beautiful animals on earth, and seemingly so gentle, so it took me a while to learn that they could also be dangerous, if only because they were so much bigger than I was," Washer says. "Love is like this, too—the bigger it feels, the more power it holds. True beauty should be frightening."

Wye Oak also released a mini-documentary about the process of making JOIN, which promises a version of the band we've never heard before. You can watch the JOIN mini-documentary here and listen to "Walk Soft" below.

