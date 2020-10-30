Triangle First: The Vulnerable, Fragmentary Psychedelics of "Turning to Sky"

Photo by Heather Wasser John Harrison of jphono1

A dark rush of water leads into Jphono1's gently propulsive acoustics in the new video single "Turning to Sky." There's something hypnotic and familiar about both the imagery and music, a tidal feeling which mirrors the album that Jphono1—the solo project of North Elementary frontman John Harrison—is releasing in just two weeks.

You Are Here to Be Around drops November 13 via Potluck Foundation. In his album notes, the musician writes about how the album had been conceived and planned pre-pandemic. The technical limitations of the year, however, resulted in a different album, one full of "intentionally unfinished ideas."

"Turning to Sky" has that vulnerable fragmentary feel, as Jphono1's incantatory fingerpicking soften into a refrain about the world being on fire—though the rippling stream, and ease of the warm psychedelics would have you feeling otherwise. It's a blurry confluence of sound and content, but one with depth—and one that, like a current, sweeps you up and carries you.

Listen and watch "Turning to Sky" below.

