1,000 Words: Justice for Vanessa Guillen

Sunday night, July 5, 70 to 80 people joined the national cry of justice for Vanessa Guillen at CCB Plaza. Guillen was a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier who was killed and dismembered by a fellow officer in Fort Hood, Texas. The candlelight vigil was organized by Amayrani Calvario and Sandro Mendoza in collaboration with La Semilla.
Jade Wilson
