Beyond McDougald Terrace

While Durham’s attention has been focused on the crisis at McDougald Terrace, unhealthy living conditions persist at other Durham Housing Authority properties, too. For one resident at Cornwallis Road Apartments, maintenance needs have been neglected for at least eight years—the biggest one being the electrical problem. Another resident has had multiple electrical fires, while a third says the back burner on her stove sparks every time she uses it. Some residents say they’re not able to shower, and several units have extensive water damage.

Cornwallis Road Apartments

