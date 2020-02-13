Who Are You Voting For?

× Expand Jade Wilson

Claire, 29

Pronouns: they/them

Whom are you voting for? Bernie Sanders

Why? “Everyone sucks so much, and he sucks the least.”

× Expand Jade Wilson

Jake, 36

Pronouns: he/him

Whom are you voting for? Bernie Sanders.

Why? “I like how active he is on climate, debt forgiveness, and health care, and also because I think he probably has the best chance of beating Trump.”

× Expand Jade Wilson

Amber, 21; Toni, 22

Pronouns: she/her

Whom are you voting for? Undecided

Why? Toni: “As of right now, I don’t know who exactly I'm voting for, because I stepped away from politics for a little bit. But I'm getting back into the process of re-educating myself about the candidates so that I can make the best decision for myself and what I feel for the community.” Amber: “Same! That was really well said.”

× Expand Jade Wilson

Becky, 23

Pronouns: she/her

Whom are you voting for? Bernie Sanders

Why? “His policies are more progressive than any of the candidates out there. I remember using that New York Times tool where it’s like which candidate you match up with the most, and I ended up matching up with him the most because he’s the only candidate who supports incarcerated folks’ right to vote.”

× Expand Jade Wilson

Laura, 26; Ruth, 53

Pronouns: she/her

Whom are you voting for? Undecided

Why? Ruth: “I’m not sure who I’m leaning toward more right now, but it’s definitely not Trump.” Laura: “I actually have to second that. I don’t know who I’m voting for yet, but it will not be Trump.”

× Expand Jade Wilson

Mr. Jones, 33

Pronouns: he/him

Whom are you voting for? Bernie Sanders

Why? “He seems to have the best interest of the people.”

Contact staff photographer Jade Wilson at jwilson@indyweek.com.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.