HERStory: Gemynii

All the black femmes to the front, please! Gemynii, a sound curator and self-taught visual artist, is a force in the Durham nightlife scene, centering black and queer femmes. For nearly three years, she’s been carefully curating an all-inclusive safe space for black femmes to be celebrated and paid. If you hear anyone shout, “Pay Black Femmes,” thank Gemynii. The year’s first Conjure dance party is this Friday, January 17, at The Pinhook.

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Gemynii

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Conjure dance party

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Conjure dance party

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Conjure dance party

× Expand Photo by Jade Wilson Gemynii

