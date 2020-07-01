1,000 Words: An Oasis in the Food Desert

Southeast Raleigh is known to be a food desert. As a way to address that issue, the Black Farmers Market partnered with Fertile Ground Food Cooperative for its first Raleigh market at the Southeast Raleigh YMCA on Sunday, June 28. Hundreds of people safely strolled around to support Black farmers and other Black business owners. Shoppers were reminded to wear their masks and to practice social distancing. The vendors, who wore masks and gloves, were the only ones allowed to handle products.

