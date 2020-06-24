1,000 Words: Black Lives Count

Saturday morning, Durham residents celebrated Black lives with a Juneteenth front-porch parade. Organized by the Durham Complete Count Committee in conjunction with SpiritHouse NC and escorted by the Durham Fire Department, cars drove through neighborhoods that have been racially discriminated against at voting polls or historically undercounted by the census. This was a creative outreach strategy to support residents who are filling out their census and registering to vote in the midst of COVID-19.

