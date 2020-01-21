My Gluten-Intolerance Heaven

Lucky Tree
3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
919-342-6688 | luckytreeraleigh.com
When you arrive at Lucky Tree, you’ve entered gluten-intolerance heaven. I love this cafe not only because of its decor and layout and because it sells local art and showcases local artists, but because all of its baked goods are gluten-free—and many are vegan-friendly, too. At most area cafes, sensitive guts like mine are an afterthought. Lucky Tree, however, has plenty of delicious gluten-free options; my favorite is the chocolate chip muffin.
Photo by Jade Wilson
Lucky Tree
Photo by Jade Wilson
Lucky Tree
Photo by Jade Wilson
Lucky Tree
Contact staff photographer Jade Wilson at jwilson@indyweek.com.
Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.