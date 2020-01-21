My Gluten-Intolerance Heaven

Lucky Tree

3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

919-342-6688 | luckytreeraleigh.com

When you arrive at Lucky Tree, you’ve entered gluten-intolerance heaven. I love this cafe not only because of its decor and layout and because it sells local art and showcases local artists, but because all of its baked goods are gluten-free—and many are vegan-friendly, too. At most area cafes, sensitive guts like mine are an afterthought. Lucky Tree, however, has plenty of delicious gluten-free options; my favorite is the chocolate chip muffin.

