Scenes From the 26th Hayti Heritage Film Festival

by

The 26th annual Hayti Heritage Film Festival ran from February 13–15, screening more than 30 films focused on identity, Afrofuturism, death, and politics.

Contact staff photographer Jade Wilson at jwilson@indyweek.com. 

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle. 