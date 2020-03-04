The Hair Estate Is Still Thriving on Parrish Street

× Expand Jade Wilson

In 2001, when downtown Durham was a ghost town after 5:00 p.m. and on weekends, Tianitia Davis and Sherry Kollick decided to move their hair salon, The Hair Estate, from University Drive to Parrish Street. With support from Self-Help Credit Union, they became—and still are—the only black-owned salon downtown. They’re also the second-oldest black-owned business on Parrish Street today. With all the revitalization taking place around them, they’re proud to still be going strong.

