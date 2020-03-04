The Hair Estate Is Still Thriving on Parrish Street

Jade Wilson
In 2001, when downtown Durham was a ghost town after 5:00 p.m. and on weekends, Tianitia Davis and Sherry Kollick decided to move their hair salon, The Hair Estate, from University Drive to Parrish Street. With support from Self-Help Credit Union, they became—and still are—the only black-owned salon downtown. They’re also the second-oldest black-owned business on Parrish Street today. With all the revitalization taking place around them, they’re proud to still be going strong.
Jade Wilson
Jade Wilson
Jade Wilson
Jade Wilson
Jade Wilson
Contact staff photographer Jade Wilson at jwilson@indyweek.com.
Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.