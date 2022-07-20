15 Minutes: Mac Barnes, 18

× Expand Courtesy photo

How did you first discover your talent for art, and specifically quilting?

I grew up really close with my grandmother, and she was into crochet. She worked quickly—so that was kind of fascinating to me as a six- or seven-year-old. I wanted to be her little helper, so I would sit there with a ball of yarn and watch her, and that turned into her showing me how to crochet. I made some blankets for her church, and just sort of naturally through YouTube, I was looking up some other techniques. As the YouTube rabbit hole works, I landed on quilting, and I really loved watching it—it was just a whole new field. So I had to explore that. I got a sewing machine and got into replicating what I would see online, and I was about eight or nine when I got my first sewing machine. So I kind of went from there, and then my neighbor donated me their sewing machine, and that’s the machine that grew up with me and created all of the pieces [from my series].

Can you tell me about the inspiration for your series, “A Walk in Their Shoes”?

I found the artwork of Bisa Butler, and I was completely blown away that you could create these sort of photorealistic portraits using fabric, so I created a piece that was about a collective American identity for [my American studies] class, and it was successful.

Quilting, especially in the South, is an interesting medium that is kind of disarming because a lot of people have intimate relationships with quilts, or people in their family have heirlooms with quilts, so there’s fond memories there. If you can tie those fond memories to real people, then you can start to have sort of an unarmed conversation about empathy and people.

Did you base your works on real people and their actual stories and experiences?

These were real people that I had interacted with. There’s not a lack of amazing or interesting people that have experienced a lot, but I knew these people, and I had about three in mind to start with and I thought that their stories were very distinct from one another. Those were the first three pieces I did, so I sat down and interviewed these people—because I knew something, but I didn’t know everything. I interviewed all of them for like an hour and a half, and just kind of sat there trying to be like the photographer; maybe change the lighting or the angle, but just take the picture and sort of remove that bias. It was a lot of listening.

Did you expect to receive the Gold Medal award?

With this portfolio, I don’t think anyone expects to win something like that because of how difficult it is and how there’s so many talented, wonderful people who submit, but I think I had a sort of newfound appreciation for the work that I had done, and based off that first piece, was able to be like, ‘If I put my mind to it and do my best effort, I have a chance.’

