Backtalk: We Need an Actual Progressive Party

As you’re aware, former VP Joe Biden cleaned house in last week’s North Carolina primaries, helping set the stage for a two-old-white-man contest for the Democratic nomination.

HOLLY OLSON is not thrilled with the result: “I don’t want to see Trump get another SCOTUS pick, and there will be two seats opening, but I’m not voting for Joe Biden. He’s not a liberal. I will be one of the folks who stay home. If Democrats don’t want to be liberals, cool, but the country doesn’t change one bit with Biden, and that’s just disgusting.”

“We need an actual progressive party,” adds JARED CATES. “That hasn’t been the Dems for a long time. I’m not surprised, but I am disappointed. How can we actually break this two-party system?”

“Tonight, essentially two different parties ran within the same primary,” writes OLIVIA CB. “It’s absurd.”

Switching to a local race: In our roundup of Durham County elections, we mentioned that incoming school board member Alexandra Valladares had been endorsed by the People’s Alliance PAC. CARL KENNEY says we overlooked something: “It should be noted that Alexandra Valladares was endorsed by the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, and her win is the result of a strong black/brown coalition set to redefine politics in Durham. Naming it as a win for People’s Alliance fails to tell the entire story. It was a broad base of support with the Durham Association of Educators as the only opposition.”

Finally, if you’ll permit us a bit of self-promotion, DEB L. subscribed to our morning newsletter, Primer, and says she got hooked immediately: “My goal was to become more informed about local issues, which I have achieved. But even more importantly, I am more informed on national issues as they relate to North Carolina. While I read the NPR newsfeed throughout the day, they rarely link national happenings to North Carolina. And they don’t have the witty style I’ve come to appreciate from reading the INDY. I’m excited every time I see a notification on my phone that Primer has arrived. Keep it up. I’m spreading the good word.”

Thanks, Deb. If you’d like to subscribe—or you’re wondering what she’s talking about—go to INDYprimer.com and sign up. It’s quick and free and delivered right to your inbox every weekday morning.

