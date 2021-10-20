Letter to the Editor: We find the INDY uninformed about CHALT

Dear editors,

We find the INDY uninformed about CHALT, as revealed by your characterization in your recent election article about the Chapel Hill election.

The heart of the problem with current leadership in Chapel Hill is shown by the so called Blue Hill district (more accurately an asphalt gray flood plain). Under Mayor Mark Kleinschmidt this area was rezoned for form based code, meaning that the Council gave up its authority to require a certain number of affordable units and also gave up public review of the permits. New buildings just have to meet certain appearance standards and are not subject to Council review and approval.

As a result, outside development companies have taken advantage of this zone to build big apartment buildings with high rents, which can produce the high income flow that their financial backers want. That’s what we are getting, instead of more diverse and affordable housing and more space for businesses that could provide jobs.

Despite strong public interest in changing the form based code, Mayor Hemminger and the Council have not done so, with the result that the same kind of development that does not meet the Town’s needs speeds on down 15-501. It is working out very well, however, for the outside developers and their financial backers.

It’s amazing to us that the INDY editors, with your progressive concept of yourselves, do not grasp the big picture that the Chapel Hill Mayor and Town Council has subcontracted setting the direction of our Town to hedge funds and other big financial interests. Instead, when CHALT pushes for more diverse housing opportunities, including moderately priced units for purchase, planning development to avoid traffic problems, and leaving some trees and green space in new development, you accuse us of wanting to stymie progress.

We request that the Indy editors take a close look at the CHALT website and what our organization has accomplished over the last seven years. Our action goals for 2020—21 demonstrate our positive constructive impact on town policies for the environment and housing affordability, as measured in finite accomplishment such as electric bus purchases and standing up for the Park Apartment residents whose units were bulldozed.

In 2021, we enthusiastically endorse Hongbin Gu for Mayor and Adam Searing and Vimala Rajendran for Town Council, as the candidates for Chapel Hill leadership most likely to pursue more diverse housing choices and environmentally sustainable development.

We are an organization that models respectful discussion. A disgruntled county commissioner should not be relied upon as a source for what occurs in Town Council meetings.

We object to the Indy’s characterization [in the INDY Daily newsletter] of an East Chapel Hill Observer opinion piece as "well-researched." We’ve responded to each inaccurate assertion in the East Chapel Hill student newspaper here. We have responded to their unfounded accusations directly and invite the students to a dialogue for a respectful discussion.

Last Sunday we hosted a program about "Going Green by Example: A Virtual Tour of the Sancar Turkish Cultural Center.” That building sets a standard for what our Town could be doing. You can see the video we produced here.

We extend to you a special invitation to attend an upcoming Thursday event "What is CHALT?” so your reporter can ask questions and learn more about us.

