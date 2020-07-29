A Week in the Life: July 21-27, 2020

× Expand A Week in the Life

Tuesday, July 21

STORMIE FORTE IS SWORN IN as the Raleigh City Council’s first Black female member.

as the Raleigh City Council’s first Black female member. Wake County Public Schools System, North Carolina’s largest, announces that the 2020-21 SCHOOL YEAR WILL BEGIN WITH ONLINE LEARNING.

Wednesday, July 22

UNC housekeepers RALLY FOR SAFER WORK CONDITIONS ahead of the return of students to campus on August 10.

Thursday, July 23

A month after Roy Cooper told him it would be unsafe to hold it in Charlotte, Trump CANCELS THE GOP CONVENTION in Jacksonville.

in Jacksonville. UNC announces that STUDENTS WILL NOT RECEIVE REFUNDS or decreased fees during its heavily limited fall semester.

Friday, July 24

DAVID LEWIS , the Republican state legislator who pushed for voter ID laws and redistricting during his 17-year tenure, announces he will not run for reelection.

, the Republican state legislator who pushed for voter ID laws and redistricting during his 17-year tenure, announces he will not run for reelection. WAKE COUNTY REPORTS ITS 100TH COVID-19 DEATH since the start of the pandemic.

since the start of the pandemic. The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice ADOPTS THREE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR POLICE REFORM, including the prohibition of neck holds by law enforcement.

Saturday, July 25

Roxboro residents hold a VIGIL AND PROTEST TO HONOR DAVID BROOKS JR., who was shot and killed by police on Friday.

Sunday, July 26

Duke University tells students that ON-CAMPUS HOUSING WILL BE RESERVED FOR FIRST- AND SECOND-YEAR STUDENTS , forcing upperclassmen to scramble for housing just weeks before the semester begins.

, forcing upperclassmen to scramble for housing just weeks before the semester begins. The CAROLINA HURRICANES HEAD TO TORONTO for their Stanley Cup Playoff series against the New York Rangers.

Monday, July 27

President DONALD TRUMP VISITS THE TRIANGLE to tour a Morrisville biotech facility working on a COVID-19 vaccine.

Follow Editorial Assistant Cole Villena on Twitter or send an email to cvillena@indyweek.com.

