A Week in the Life: July 21-27, 2020

×
A Week in the Life
Tuesday, July 21
- STORMIE FORTE IS SWORN IN as the Raleigh City Council’s first Black female member.
- Wake County Public Schools System, North Carolina’s largest, announces that the 2020-21 SCHOOL YEAR WILL BEGIN WITH ONLINE LEARNING.
Wednesday, July 22
- UNC housekeepers RALLY FOR SAFER WORK CONDITIONS ahead of the return of students to campus on August 10.
Thursday, July 23
- A month after Roy Cooper told him it would be unsafe to hold it in Charlotte, Trump CANCELS THE GOP CONVENTION in Jacksonville.
- UNC announces that STUDENTS WILL NOT RECEIVE REFUNDS or decreased fees during its heavily limited fall semester.
Friday, July 24
- DAVID LEWIS, the Republican state legislator who pushed for voter ID laws and redistricting during his 17-year tenure, announces he will not run for reelection.
- WAKE COUNTY REPORTS ITS 100TH COVID-19 DEATH since the start of the pandemic.
- The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice ADOPTS THREE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR POLICE REFORM, including the prohibition of neck holds by law enforcement.
Saturday, July 25
- Roxboro residents hold a VIGIL AND PROTEST TO HONOR DAVID BROOKS JR., who was shot and killed by police on Friday.
Sunday, July 26
- Duke University tells students that ON-CAMPUS HOUSING WILL BE RESERVED FOR FIRST- AND SECOND-YEAR STUDENTS, forcing upperclassmen to scramble for housing just weeks before the semester begins.
- The CAROLINA HURRICANES HEAD TO TORONTO for their Stanley Cup Playoff series against the New York Rangers.
Monday, July 27
- President DONALD TRUMP VISITS THE TRIANGLE to tour a Morrisville biotech facility working on a COVID-19 vaccine.
Follow Editorial Assistant Cole Villena on Twitter or send an email to cvillena@indyweek.com.
Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.