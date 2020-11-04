Backtalk: Boycott Alamance

On Saturday, cops in Grahampepper-sprayed a group of voters participating in a march to the polls event. Officers in riot gear tackled some of the voters to the ground and at least one journalist was arrested during the scuffle.

The incident made headlines nationally. At home,readers said this:

“Not surprising,” wrote Facebook user MARY MARGARET BURCH. “My parents moved me therein high-school and it was a wake-up call to everything that is wrong in America. Bullies, racists, sexists...against everything that doesn’t jive with their collective beliefs. Fuck Alamance County.”

“Burlington itself has gotten noticeably more progressive, especially with the influence of ever-expandingElon University, but as for the rest of the county, much different story,” replied MARK ELLIS.“Boycott Alamance,” wrote MEG O MILLER. “If you live there drive elsewhere to spend $$$... groceries, gas.... over the county line. Police are out of control.”

“Whoever the Democratic candidate for Sheriff is in 2022, I’m supporting them with canvassing and a donation,” responded JAMES GHEEN.

Sara Pequeño wrote last week about José Chicas, who has been in sanctuary from immigration officials at a Durham church since 2017. Durhamite ANDREW WYNKOOP said the story left him “with a sick feeling."

“The policy of family separation—which has separated more than 5,000 children—is a disgraceful chapter in our nation’s history. We cannot continue to stand silent while our government allows—and openly encourages—such harmful, illegal, and morally reprehensible policies. Earlier this month, media reports revealed that Department of Justice officials were a driving force behind this family separation policy even though they knew they didn’t have a system in place to reunite these families.

This is deeply troubling and, simply put, unacceptable for an agency charged with the vital duty of enforcing the law and upholding justice. Nothing about family separation is just. We must speak out.

Join me as a volunteer with Save the ChildrenAction Network in contacting policymakers and urging the Trump administration to not only reunite every single separated child with their family but to also end this shameful family separation policy once and for all. No child should be forcibly separated from their parents for years on end in order to deter immigration. Such cruel separations inflict irreparable damage to children and parents alike. We must demand change and expect better from our leaders.”

