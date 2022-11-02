Charity Concert Raises Over $1 Million For Affordable Housing

More than $1 million for affordable housing was raised in a charity concert last week thanks to United Way of the Greater Triangle and the local nonprofit Band Together, which organizes a concert each year for different charitable causes.

Some 5,000 people attended the concert on October 28, which featured the country band Turnpike Troubadours. Openers were the alt-country band American Aquarium and honky tonk group The Backsliders.

"Live music and community shined brightly this past Friday night," Thorne Daubenspeck, executive director of Band Together, said in a news release.

"It was absolutely amazing to look into the crowd of community members, leaders, partners, and sponsors. It was the epitome of collective power. For the past year, we have been joining forces with so many individuals and organizations to reach our $1 million goal, and the [concert] was the perfect culmination of our hard work."

The concert raised $1,008,723, which will be distributed to 11 nonprofit organizations that work to build housing for low-income families, including Habitat for Humanity, Hope Renovations, and Passage Home.

“For someone working hard to triumph over the challenges that come with experiencing poverty, a safe and affordable home is everything," Eric Guckian, president and CEO of United Way of the Greater Triangle, said in the news release.

"Rather than worrying about the roof over their heads, families can be free to focus on their children’s education, ensure they have enough healthy food to eat every day and begin building toward a more stable future.”

