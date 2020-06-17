Did We Forget About COVID?

Officials assured us we’d flattened the coronavirus curve enough to start reopening, but after the stay-at-home order lifted and restaurants opened their doors to the public last month, cases of the virus have been on the rise.

This weekend, North Carolina hit a record-high for single-day laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus and the number of concurrent hospitalizations. Data provided from the state Department of Health shows upward slopes in these critical health metrics, which weeks prior had seemed to level out.

The news isn’t great but the lesson should be clear: We’re not out of the woods yet and should continue to practice social distancing, cover our faces in public, and wash our hands frequently.

× Expand By Annie Maynard

