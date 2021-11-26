Breaking: Three Injured Following Shooting at Southpoint Mall

The season’s shopping after Thanksgiving tradition turned macabre late Friday afternoon when three people were shot at Durham’s Southpoint Mall.

In a news conference this evening, Durham police chief Patrice Andrews said, according to preliminary information, gunfire broke out between two groups of people who knew each other. Of the three people shot, one is a 10-year-old who was hit by a ricocheting bullet. None of the gunshot victims have life-threatening injuries.

It was nearing 5:30 pm, when Durham police posted on social media that officers were “investigating a shooting incident at The Streets at Southpoint.”

Police reported that the mall was being evacuated and would remain closed while officers investigate.

Although police say there is no ongoing threat, motorists are advised to avoid the area.

In a statement, police said "the shooting was reported at 3:23 p.m. on the second floor of the mall. Off-duty Durham police officers working at the mall heard shots fired and requested assistance. The mall was completely locked down and officers located three people who had been shot."

The shooting does not appear to be a random incident, according to investigators. Officers have detained one person at this time.

"Shootings in this city have got to stop," Andrews said during the news conference.

An additional three people were injured as shoppers tried to leave the mall, according to the police chief. Officers are looking for others who may be involved in addition to the person who has been arrested.

The public is asked to call Investigator Justice at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29119 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 with any information pertaining to the shooting.

One week before the mall shooting, police reported that 248 had been shot in Durham this year. Last year. during the same period police said 279 people had been struck by gunfire. That compares to 2019, when 166 were shot.

