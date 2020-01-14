DHA: Two-Thirds of McDougald Terrace Apartments Had High CO-Levels

Inspectors found elevated levels of carbon monoxide in two-thirds of McDougald Terrace apartments, officials said Tuesday.

The Durham Housing Authority announced they'd finished inspecting 346 apartments and found 211 appliances had high levels of carbon monoxide.

The public health crisis—fueled by gas leaks, mold conditions, lead paint, pervasive sewage issues, the unexplained deaths of three infants in the community—reached a tipping point on January 3 after a massive gas leak prompted the evacuation of more than 300 residents.

The families have been staying at hotels and won't be able to return home for at least another week, DHA chief executive director Anthony Scott said at a Tuesday press conference. The agency will have a better idea of when residents can return home safely later this week.

In the meantime, malfunctioning stoves will be replaced with stoves that have been properly tested, Scott said.

Inspectors also discovered thirty-eight furnaces and thirty-four hot water heaters in need of repairs, Scott said. The DHA is evaluating what renovations can take place immediately and what issues can be remedied over the long term.

The DHA will be inspecting all of its properties, Scott added, beginning with the public housing complex on Hoover Road.

“This is a process that will take time, Scott said, “but it is something we are immediately implementing to ensure the safety of all DHA residents.”