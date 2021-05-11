Duke Gardens to Reopen to the Public in June

× Expand Duke Gardens

Just in time for the start of summer, Sarah P. Duke Gardens announced Tuesday that they would be opening its gates to the public for the first time since COVID forced a shutdown more than a year ago. Members of the general public will be allowed in on June 1.

“We are excited to be able to welcome visitors to spend time in the beauty and serenity of Duke Gardens once again,” Executive Director Bill LeFevre said in a press statement.

Duke University students, faculty, and staff were allowed to visit the botanical gardens in April, but the general public has been kept from the property. Officials recommended following standard COVID guidelines when visiting, such as maintaining six feet of distance with the nearest visitor and wearing masks in crowded spaces. Following current state guidelines, folks won't be required to wear face masks if they're able to keep away from everyone else, however, but masks will be required in all restrooms. Also, bring a snack and some water—the café is still closed.

The garden's trolley and walking tours are still suspended for the time being, but online classes are still an option. If you're interested in what's in bloom, they have a running list on their website. Learn more about the reopening here.

