A Revamped Bragtown Branch Library Will Reopen on March 11

× Expand Photo courtesy of Durham County Libraries Interior of the Bragtown Branch Library

Durham's Bragtown Branch Library will reopen on March 11, after being closed for more than two years.

The library will celebrate the occasion with a slate of activities—an opening ceremony, bilingual storytimes, and children's and teen activities—beginning at 10:30 a.m. on March 11.

"We are excited about the reopening of this valuable resource to the community!” Bragtown Branch Library Manager Kathleen Hayes said in a press release. "The entire Durham County Library family shares that excitement and is thrilled that the renovated space is reopening."

The historic Bragtown branch was opened in Northeast Durham in 1962. In January of 2018, the library was closed due to maintenance issues after pipes burst, following significant snowfall.

In the intervening two years, the library has undergone significant renovations, including new floors, an ADA compliant restroom, updated shelving, a new children's area, and wheelchair accessibility at the main entrance.

The library, located at 3200 Dearborn Drive, is also rolling out fifteen expanded hours per week. Going forward it will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

The downtown Main Library, meanwhile, is set to reopen in April after being closed three years for extensive renovations.

Contact deputy arts and culture editor Sarah Edwards at sedwards@indyweek.com.

