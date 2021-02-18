Durham Bulls Announce April 6 Opening Day

The Bulls are back.

The Durham Bulls announced Thursday they'd be returning for the 2021 season on April 6 with a simple statement from Wool E. Bull:

"We're back."

“Good things come to those who wait, and I think we’ve all waited long enough for this announcement,” Durham Bulls Vice President Mike Birling said in a press statement. “We’re ecstatic to welcome both players and fans back into the DBAP for Opening Day and look forward to an exciting and safe season of Durham Bulls baseball!”

The iconic Minor League team has been on hiatus since canceling its 2020 season due to COVID-19. The 2021 season includes 142 games, 70 of which will be played at home at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, bringing an end a "572-day drought," according to the website. The Bulls will play their first game against the Gwinnett Stripers on April 6.

Information on tickets and safety precautions will be announced at a later date.

The Carolina Mudcats also announced their season will begin May 4.

