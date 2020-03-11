Durham Has a Confirmed Coronavirus Patient

A Durham County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the state’s total of confirmed cases to eight, according to health officials. The patient developed symptoms on March 3, a day after returning home from international travel through RDU International Airport.

The patient has been quarantined and will remain in isolation until symptoms have subsided, according to a statement from the Durham County Department of Public Health. Rod Jenkins, Durham County's public health director, said that the late onset of symptoms means that the risk of infection for those on the flight and at RDU is low.

“Because this individual was not in close contact with any Durham residents, the risk to Durham County is low,” Jenkins said. “Our public health team is continuing to work with state and federal health officials, healthcare providers, and emergency management officials to protect the health and well-being of Durham County residents.”

According to the statement, the patient returned to RDU on March 2 and developed symptoms on March 3. On March 5, the patient drove alone out of state. They were diagnosed with COVID-19 after being tested out of state on March 9.

"The individual was not in close contact with any other Durham County residents," the statement concluded.

Wednesday has brought a flurry of coronavirus-related news and cancelations. In the early evening, the UNC System directed all member schools to transition to online classes by March 20. The NCAA announced that remaining championship events—including the March Madness basketball tournament—will be played without fans. The NBA has suspended its season outright after a player tested positive for the disease. And President Trump banned air travel to Europe, except for the UK.

