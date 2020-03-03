Durham County Will Have an All-Women Board of Commissioners

× Expand Nimasheena Burns

Come December, Durham County’s five-member Board of Commissioners will be composed entirely of women.

With 90 percent of precincts reporting, newcomer Nimeneesha Burns was leading all vote-getters, followed by incumbents Wendy Jacobs and Heidi Carter, newcomer Nida Allam, and finally, incumbent Brenda Howerton.

Incumbent James Hill, the board’s vice chair, was second to last in the 15-person field.

The Board of Commissioners was rocked by county manager Wendell Davis’s election-season accusation that Commissioner Carter was racially biased against him and other people of color. Carter denied his allegations, and Davis’s critics said he had an ulterior motive: His contract comes up for renewal next year, and with Carter gone, it might have stood a better chance at renewal.

In other Durham County news, school board incumbent Steve Unhruhe was soundly defeated by People’s Alliance-endorsed challenger Alexandra Valladares.

Also, Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Natalie Murdock has beaten Pierce Freelon and Gray Ellis to win the primary for state Senate District 20, a seat vacated by Floyd McKissick Jr. earlier this year. As the seat is currently vacant, the county’s Democratic Party will likely install her before the next legislative session.

