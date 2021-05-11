Durham Launches New Rental Assistance Program

Durham city and county officials Monday launched a rental assistance program for residents who are behind in their rents and threatened with being put out of their homes.

The move comes after a federal judge last week found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority when it imposed the moratorium last year; the court ruling has been stayed, however, following an appeal from the Justice Department.

According to a city press release, the new Durham Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will help citizens who are facing evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Durham’s ERAP, managed by the county’s department of social services, is a partnership between the city and county and supported by nearly $10 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

The city-county initiative will rely on the assistance of five community-based organizations to help residents without internet access or who may need help completing the online application.

The community partners—El Centro Hispano, CAARE, Centre for Homeownership, Community Empowerment Fund, and the Church World Service—will offer assistance to residents who visit the Durham County Human Services Building (414 E. Main Street) in the downtown district.

City and county leaders are excited about a program that will keep people in their homes. Even before the pandemic, Durham was in the midst of a housing crisis exacerbated by a housing shortage.

“I’m thrilled about the launch of this great City-County-community partnership that will help so many Durham residents facing a crisis with their housing,” Durham County Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Wendy Jacobs said in the press release. “Our Social Services team has worked tirelessly to create a very user-friendly website for the Durham ERAP.”

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel said the city will commit $8.4 million in funding received from the federal government to support ERAP.

“This program will provide critical financial support for Durham renters who are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

To be eligible to receive rental assistance, applicants must be a current resident of Durham County. They must be renting a room, apartment, or home in Durham County, and at least one person in the household must qualify for unemployment, be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19, or be at risk of homelessness or housing instability, according to the release. Eligible residents must have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income. The median household income is about $59,000, according to the Census Bureau.

According to U.S. Department of Treasury regulations, priority will be given to households with incomes less than 50 percent of the area median income. Residents in this category will be served first.

Durham residents accepted into the program can receive assistance for a period of up to 12 months, including arrears and forward rent and utilities.

In some circumstances, residents may be eligible for assistance for an additional three months beyond the 12-month limit.

Public housing residents and tenants who receive housing subsidies are eligible for rental assistance to cover any portion of rent and utilities that the tenant pays for themselves. Utilities include electricity, gas, water, sewer, wastewater, trash removal, and fuel oil. Internet expenses are also covered by the program.

Starting Monday at 12:01 p.m., residents can apply with the program by visiting DurhamERAP.dconc.gov/cares.

Visitors to the website will also find the program’s eligibility requirements and frequently asked questions. The online application is in English and Spanish.

