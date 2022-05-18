Thompson Upsets Smith for Durham Clerk of Court Seat, DPS Board Will Welcome Two New Members

In perhaps the Durham local election’ biggest upset tonight, Durham magistrate Aminah Thompson easily defeated longtime incumbent Archie Smith and will become the Bull City’s new county clerk of court with just under 66 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Kevin E. Jones defeated incumbent Pat Evans to win the NC Judicial District Court 14 Seat 3 held by Evans since 2010. Jones captured just over 72 percent of the vote.

On the flip side, incumbent NC Judicial District 14 Court Judge Dave Hall will retain Seat 01 after a convincing win with more than 77 percent of the vote over challenger Jessica Major.

Durham County’s incumbent District Attorney Satana Deberry won a second term by handily defeating defense attorney Jonathan Wilson with nearly 80 percent of the vote.

Similarly, Durham County sheriff incumbent Clarence Birkhead trounced challenger Paul Martin with a little over 90 percent of the vote.

The Durham Board of Education will welcome two newcomers: Emily Chavez who won nearly 55 percent of the vote for the District 1 Seat, and Millicent Rogers, who won nearly 55 percent of the vote to defeat incumbent Frederick Xavier Ravin III for the Consolidated District B Seat.

Board of Education Chair Bettina Umstead retained the District 2 by garnering more than 71 percent of the vote, while fellow incumbents Matt Sears won over 80 points in District 3, and Natalie Beyer won another term with nearly 48 percent of the vote.

