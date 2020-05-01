Durham Walgreens Is Offering Free COVID-19 Tests

A Durham Walgreens will offer free test kits to residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the county government announced this week.

The tests—by appointment only—will take place at the pharmacy’s 3798 Guess Road location.

County officials announced only individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be eligible for testing at the Guess Road pharmacy.

The tests will take place outdoors with a drive-thru on the store property, where pharmacists will help residents self-administer them. Residents will not be allowed to leave their vehicles.

Durham residents who do not have symptoms are not a priority for tests.

Prior to taking the test, residents must first complete an online health screening to help determine their eligibility.

Walgreens officials could not be reached for comment Friday.

As of April 30, 733 people in Durham County have tested positive for the coronavirus. Twenty-one people have died, 18 of whom were living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

