Durham Will Welcome Refugees from Afghanistan for Resettlement

Durham extended its melody of providing solace to the stranger this week as County Commissioners Wendy Jacobs and Nida Allam announced that the Bull City is one of several cities across the country that will soon receive an unspecified number of Afghan refugees.

“It is my understanding that we could receive up to 90 refugees in September,” Jacobs told the INDY on Wednesday. “This is a lot considering that we were only receiving a few hundred per year, total [from all over the world] in Durham in the past, typically.”

Several non-profits, including Church World Relief, Lutheran Services Carolinas, and World Relief Durham have stepped up to provide support services that will include housing and translation, Jacobs said on Monday during the Board of Commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting.

“There is an urgent need for help with donations of money, items, housing, interpretation, volunteers to pick them up at the airport, showing them around the community and providing basic support as they start their new lives here,” Jacobs said.

Local chapters of World Relief, a religious nonprofit that has worked with over 6,5000 churches and thousands of volunteers to provide humanitarian aid in the aftermath of disasters, ethnic, racial and gender violence, extreme poverty and refugee resettlement for the past 75 years, are spearheading the refugee services.

Officials with World Relief Durham were not immediately available for comment Wednesday. However, the agency’s website shows that staffers are also seeking donations, including hygiene supplies, food, drinking water, psychosocial support, tents and blankets that are earmarked for Haiti in the aftermath of another devastating earthquake that killed hundreds.

The local relief office provides a battery of services for those most in need: resettlement, immigrant and refugee youth services, community engagement for seniors and coordination of volunteers.

A press statement on the World Relief website explains that it is responding to the Taliban takeover on the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15.

“Chaos has erupted as families are unsure of their future and thousands of lives are at stake,” the release states.

The website also notes what has been widely reported here and abroad: the Afghans facing the greatest danger from the Taliban are men and women whose association with the United States now makes them fearful for their lives and the lives of their families.

The release also notes that while some Afghans have Special Immigrant Visas pending, they are currently trapped in Kabul where they face violence and persecution from the Taliban.

Durham, Wake, and Orange counties, and many of the towns and cities within them, are among those across the United States that are recognized as “sanctuary” jurisdictions that deploy a mix of laws, ordinances, regulations, resolutions, policies, or other practices to thwart overzealous immigration enforcement.

Residents who want to help can find more information here.

