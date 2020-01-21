Few Details Emerge From Durham Shooting Deaths Monday

Durham police offered few details about the deaths of two men Monday in East Durham.

The shooting was reported on Walton Street just after 5 a.m.

When police arrived on scene they found Dayshawn Montez Jones, 27, in the driveway, mortally wounded from at least one gunshot.

Paramedics rushed Jones to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, said police spokeswoman Capt. Melissa Bishop.

Meanwhile, back at the Walton Street home, police had what they described as a brief standoff with a second man, Stacey Lemar Breeze, 31, of Hillsborough, Bishop reported.

When investigators entered the home they found Breeze dead from a gunshot wound.

The News & Observer reports that Breeze took his own life. Police, tight-lipped about the case, said investigators are not seeking any suspects in Breeze's death.

This comes a day after a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured after being caught in a crossfire on Rose Briar Lane early Sunday morning.

The child was listed in serious condition at the hospital. No arrests have been made.

Prior to the shootings, police—who have not made public the reason for Jones’s death—have reported only one other homicide this year: Ronald Callahan, 44, died of a gunshot wound on January 6 after an incident on Gray Avenue, just north of downtown.

Last year was one of Durham's deadliest years of criminal violence on record with forty-two homicides. The 2019 fatalities included the shooting of a nine-year-old who was riding with his aunt for snow cones when someone fired gunshots into her SUV.