Here's Who's Running for Durham Mayor and City Council

It's hard to believe election season is just around the corner, and this year, Durham's municipal elections promise to be interesting.

Friday was the filing deadline for candidates running for the offices of Durham mayor, and for city council seats in Wards I, II, and III.

At the last minute, City Council member Javiera Caballero, the first Latina member of the council, threw her name in the ring for the mayor's race. She joins candidates Elaine O'Neal, Charlitta Burrus, Sabrina Davis, Jahnmaud Lane, Rebecca Barnes, and Daryl Quick who are competing to succeed outgoing Mayor Steve Schewel.

In Ward I, three candidates are challenging City Council member DeDreana Freeman. They are Waldo Fenner, Marion Johnson, and Elizabeth Takla.

In Ward II, Robert Curtis and Sylvester Williams are challenging incumbent Council member Mark-Anthony Middleton.

And in Ward III, AJ Williams and Leonardo Williams will face off to replace Council member Pierce Freelon, who is stepping down.

Durham's primary for mayor and Wards and I and II takes place October 5, with the top two vote-getters in each race advancing to the municipal election November 2. (The Ward III race will automatically appear on the November ballot.)

Absentee ballots for the primary go out in the first week of September, and are already available by request on the Durham Board of Elections website. The state Board of Elections will finalize Durham County's early voting plan tomorrow afternoon. Check back for the schedule and early voting sites.

In Wake County precinct 08-03, located near Brier Creek, 185 voters will be eligible to vote in Durham's municipal elections, according to Wake Board of Elections member and local elections expert Gerry Cohen. In Orange County, in the Patterson precinct near I-85 at the county line, 56 voters may vote in the Durham city elections.

Before early voting begins in both Durham's primary and general municipal elections, the INDY will make endorsements in all of these races except for the Ward III race, as a member of our staff is related to one of the candidates.

