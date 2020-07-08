Michael Peterson's Durham Mansion is Back on the Market

× Expand Courtesy of Zillow

Convicted murderer Michael Peterson's Durham mansion featured in the Netflix series "The Staircase" is back on the market.

The 9,400-square-foot estate at 1810 Cedar Street is listed for $1.9 million on Zillow.

Peterson, a novelist and failed Durham mayoral candidate, is best known for being convicted of killing his wife, Kathleen Peterson, in 2003 after she was found covered in blood at the bottom of a staircase in their home. He appealed and was granted a new trial after questions surfaced regarding the state's investigation. Peterson ultimately submitted an Alford Plea—a legal device that allows prisoners to plead guilty to a lesser charge while maintaining their innocence—in 2017 and was released on time served.

Did Peterson kill his wife? Was it an owl, as some online theorists insist? Will the new owners care?

The five-bedroom home has been remodeled, the listing boasts. There is a grand staircase, but no pictures of the infamous staircase where Kathleen Peterson died. The listing only hints at the home's tragic past: "This home has been featured in Netflix documentary as well as a major feature film."

Check out the full listing here.

Follow Raleigh News Editor Leigh Tauss on Twitter or send an email to ltauss@indyweek.com.

