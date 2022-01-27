Mini-Soccer Pitch Coming to Hillside High School

A mini soccer field is coming to Durham thanks to a partnership between the U.S. Soccer Foundation and two nonprofits.

The Black Players for Change and Black Women's Player Collective each work toward racial equality in sports and society. Their initiative to build mini soccer fields across the country is part of an effort "to remove systemic barriers that keep children of color—specifically Black children—from playing the game and gaining the many benefits that come with being involved in the sport," a news release stated.

The downsized soccer pitch will be installed at Hillside High School, one of 18 being built across the nation. Others are located in Virginia, California, Texas, Indiana, Florida, Kentucky, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia. The field will be open to both high school students and recreational players.

“As a lifelong resident of Durham, I am so grateful to be involved in the process of bringing another safe and exciting area to play the beautiful game,” said Brianna Pinto, midfielder for the NC Courage professional women's soccer team and member of the Black Women's Player Collective.

"I have been beneficiary of the pickup culture that has been established (in Durham). My greatest hope is that this pitch will be a place to celebrate our differences, encourage healthy competition among girls and boys, and share our collective love for the game."

