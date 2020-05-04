Goodbye, Northgate Mall

× Expand Eamon Queeney

After 60 years, Durham’s Northgate Mall will close effectively immediately, according to a statement emailed by Jonathan Stewart, head of licensing at Northwood Retail.

In that email, Northwood Retail—a Texas-based management company that purchased the mall in June 2018—cited the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on both mall tenants and management.

Nationally, the losses experienced by retailers during the shutdown have been substantial. During March, sales by clothing stores fell by half; furniture stores and food services, meanwhile, experienced more than a 25 percent drop in sales. And just today, preppy retail giant J.Crew filed for bankruptcy.

Northgate Mall has, however, struggled for years.

When the sprawling mall opened in 1960 it was a novelty and at the fore of the mall boom; it was able to ride that wave through the golden era of mall-culture in the 1980s and ’90s. The novelty would soon become an oversaturated American feature, however. As Katie Jane Fernelius wrote in the INDY, Northgate began to experience a series of hits in the early 2000s, including the opening of Southpoint Mall, the proliferation of big-box stores, and online shopping.

In 2001 and 2007, Bowman and Northgate Associates took out property-secured loans for $58.5 million and $27.5 million, respectively. Mall associates soon doubled-down with a series of multimillion-dollar expansions that offered a temporary bandage. In June 2018, Northgate—which had been locally owned since its opening—was purchased by Northwood Retail, along with its $63 million in outstanding debt from loans. In December 2018, major retailer Sears closed its Northgate location as part of a wave of national closures related to bankruptcy.

As Fernelius pointed out, the decline of enclosed malls like Northgate corresponds with growing inequalities: while luxury malls like Southpoint have continued to flourish, urban malls like Northgate—located in a working-class area of Durham, alongside Interstate 85 and Gregson Street—have struggled to regain footing.

Tenants at the Shops at Northgate, located outside of the mall, will continue to operate after the mall closes; those tenants include the Northgate Stadium 10 movie theater.

Northwood Retail did not respond to inquiries from the INDY seeking more details.

