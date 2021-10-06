O'Neal and Incumbents Come Out on Top in Durham Primary

Following yesterday's primary, in which 20,033 ballots were cast out of a total 199,955 registered voters, Durham voters have now chosen their top two contenders in each of the Bull City's municipal races—that is, the candidates who will appear on Durham voters' ballots in the general election on November 2.

Here are the results of the primary for the mayoral race and the Wards I and II races (the candidates who will face off in November are bolded) according to the N.C. Board of Elections website.

Mayor

Elaine O'Neal: 13,586 votes (67.96 percent)

Javiera Caballero: 4,925 votes (24.63 percent)

Jahnmaud Lane: 589 votes (2.95 percent)

Rebecca Harvard Barnes: 346 votes (1.73 percent)

Sabrina (Bree) Davis: 225 votes (1.13 percent)

Daryl Quick: 211 votes (1.06 percent)

Charlitta Burruss: 110 votes (0.55 percent)

Ward I

DeDreana Freeman: 13,468 votes (69.61 percent)

Marion T. Johnson: 5,189 votes (26.82 percent)

Elizabeth Takla: 401 votes (2.07 percent)

Waldo Fenner: 289 votes (1.49 percent)

Ward II

Mark-Anthony Middleton: 16,255 votes (85.91 percent)

Sylvester Williams: 1,718 votes (9.08 percent)

Robert L. Curtis, Jr.: 947 votes (5.01 percent)

Only two candidates, AJ Williams and Leonardo Williams, filed to run in Ward III; they will appear on the ballot in November.

Early voting for the general election in Durham, Orange, and Wake County municipal races begins October 14. Make a plan to register and vote! Send along any questions you may have about how to do either.

