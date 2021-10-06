Photoseries: Demonstrators Marched in Durham This Weekend for Reproductive Freedom

As the U.S. Supreme Court opens a new term—and the court refused to block a draconian Texas law that allows anyone to sue anyone else who helps a pregnant person obtain an abortion—protesters took to the streets in cities across the country to show their support for reproductive rights. The Triangle was no exception. Hundreds marched in downtown Durham in a demonstration captured here.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.

Comment on this story at backtalk@indyweek.com.