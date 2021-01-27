Photovoice: 1,305 Days

× Expand Jade Wilson

For three and a half years, José Chicas, an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador, sought refuge at Durham’s School for Conversion after facing deportation. On January 22, the day after the presidential inauguration, Chicas learned that he could leave sanctuary. Dozens of community members surrounded the front porch of the Onslow Street nonprofit, where Chicas and his family addressed media one last time before he returned to his home in Raleigh.

× Expand Jade Wilson

× Expand Jade Wilson

× Expand Jade Wilson

× Expand Jade Wilson

× Expand Jade Wilson

× Expand Jade Wilson

× Expand Jade Wilson

× Expand Jade Wilson

