Schewel: North Durham Nursing Home Has 90 Coronavirus Cases

The Durham Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center in North Durham has reported that 90 residents have tested positive for the virus, Mayor Steve Schewel told the INDY on Tuesday night.

The mayor could not confirm if any of the center’s patients have been hospitalized.

The South Lasalle Street center provides short-term and long-term care while offering a range of services, including respiratory care, physical therapy, dietary services, and hospice care, according to its website. The website does not mention a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

The center’s administrators were not available for comment Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the center told the INDY it would send out a press statement soon.

Schewel first mentioned the outbreak at a city council meeting on Monday night.

“In a single rehabilitation center in Durham, we have 86 residents there who have been diagnosed with confirmed cases of COVID-19,” he said.

Schewel told the INDY that as of 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Durham had 439 coronavirus cases and six COVID-19-related deaths.

