Durham Tenants at Garden Terrace Demand Repairs and Eviction Freeze

Courtesy of Bull City Tenants United Garden Terrace residents protest to demand repairs and an end to evictions.

Residents at Durham's Garden Terrace apartments are calling on their landlord to halt evictions and fix what they call “unsafe living conditions.”

Durhamites organized with Bull City Tenants United protested in Raleigh yesterday claiming that mold and other repair and maintenance issues at the apartment complex in Lakewood have gone unaddressed.

Holding signs with slogans like “Stop all evictions” and “Repairs without displacement," tenants gathered outside Wilson Property Management, which manages Garden Terrace, on Monday. A spokesperson for the company couldn’t be immediately reached for comment, but a local TV station reported that Wilson owner Beth Black and property owner Jonathan Dayan of D.T.I. Holdings Management met with the tenants.

“Now we are going to take the steps, we’re going to get exactly what the issue is, go out there, do an inspection of that specific unit, and get a plan to get the work going,” Black told CBS 17.

Dayan also couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

× An exciting BCTU update!



After months of organizing, tenant leaders from Garden Terrace delivered a collective lease agreement to their landlord, calling for repairs without displacement and demanding that their right to safe, fair housing be ensured.



The Durham branch of the Democratic Socialists of America is among the groups supporting the tenants.

Residents demanded that management work out a lease payment plan with tenant Justine Jacobs, a Durham native and mother of two,

“Like many other people during the pandemic, I had fallen behind on rent, but I had worked out a payment plan,” Jacobs said in a Bull City Tenants United press release. “Out of nowhere they told me I had 60 days to leave, and they want to illegally charge me $400 for the repairs I’ve been requesting for months.”

The residents delivered a petition—which was allegedly signed by 77 percent of tenants in the complex—calling for more regular repairs and trash removal, security cameras and better lighting for residents’ safety, and a plan to keep tenants in their homes whenever possible, among other demands.

“We have witnessed discrimination based on immigration status, which is illegal under equal housing law,” the letter claims. “We assert our right to just treatment. Those who wish to sign a lease for one year or more should be able to do so. We want to negotiate a collective lease that affirms our rights as much as our responsibilities."

“In keeping with the idea that housing exists for the community and is not solely as a means to profit, we are exercising our right to collectively negotiate the rent, as well as our right to demand that the rent will not increase if there are outstanding repairs and maintenance requests,” the tenants added.

New research shows that evictions caused more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, and have resulted in close to half a million more cases of the virus. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper recently extended protections against eviction through the end of the year, but it’s unclear what will happen on January 1, 2021. But despite pandemic-era protections, tenants across North Carolina still face eviction, reporters have found, in part because the process is “murky.”

Bull City Tenants United shared images and video with the INDY from inside several apartments that appeared to show widespread mold problems and items in need of repair. In a press release, Garden Terrace resident Fany Sarmiento claimed that she’s had to deal with not only mold and leaking pipes, but also broken air conditioning and heating. Sarmiento alleged “racist treatment by the landlords and property management company” but did not elaborate or provide specifics.

“The landlord’s plan is to flip all these units,” she said in the release. “They use terror and neglect so people will be forced out, and then they renovate and hike the rent. I’ve seen this before, when I lived in New York. The only way to fight it is with the unity of all the neighbors, which is what we’re building.”

Multiple tenants claimed that they’ve seen essential repairs go ignored, only for their neighbors to be displaced once their units become unlivable.

“If we let them do this to one neighbor, they’ll just keep doing it,” Garden Terrace resident Martha Mejía said in the press release. “We are forming an organization to fight together as a union and to demand a legally binding contract so we can resolve all of these issues, not just the ones the landlords feel like dealing with.”

