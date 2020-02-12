The INDY’s Endorsements for Local and State Races in Wake County

State Senate, District 18

Democrat: Sarah Crawford

Angela Bridgman and Sarah Crawford have similar platforms focused on education, health care, and fighting gerrymandering. This was a tough choice; they’d both be great, progressive representatives, and Bridgman would have the added bonus of being the first trans woman to serve in the General Assembly. But Crawford has stronger local connections, which would be an asset in the legislature, and her campaign has generated more buzz. By a whisker, we’re picking her.

Republican: None of these

Scott McKaig is anti-abortion and anti-Medicaid. Larry Norman’s platform is vague, other than the occasional mention of God and a general loathing of big government. There’s nothing here that appeals to us.

State House, District 33

Antoine Marshall

Democrat: Antoine Marshall

Rosa Gill has served this district for 11 years, and we’ve supported her. But in our questionnaire this year, she told us that trans people should not be eligible for gender dysphoria treatments under the State Health Plan, and—while we appreciate her advocacy for schools—we can do better. Antoine Marshall has less experience, but he’s also passionate—and not quite as behind the times.

State House, District 35

Republican: None of these

Fred Von Canon calls himself a common-sense conservative, capitalist, constitutionalist, and Christian. He does not elaborate on what that means. And we could find nothing about Alma Peters or why she’s running. Meh.

State House, District 36

Republican: None of these

Kimberlie Coley and Gilberto Pagan both identify themselves as pro-life candidates. If there’s one thing the world doesn’t need, it’s more politicians messing with uteruses.

Anna Powell

State House, District 37

Republican: Anna Powell

Erin Pare is a strong supporter of voter ID, and Jeffrey Moore is a Trumportunist. Both are anti-choice and come across as, shall we say, a little unhinged. Anna Powell, on the other hand, is focused on jobs and education. Fine.

State House, District 38

Democrat: Abe Jones

Abe Jones is a former judge and an established player in the local political scene. Quanta Edwards is a newcomer who didn’t elaborate much on her platform. Jones supports gun safety, gender equality, and wants to put policies in place to combat domestic violence. He gets the nod.

× Expand Damion McCullers

District Court 10B, Seat 3

Tiffanie Meyers

Democrat: Tiffanie Meyers

Tiffanie Meyers seems like a genuine badass who overcame a lot of adversity to get to where she is. Based on her life experience, we think she’d bring a nuanced perspective to the bench.

District Court 10F, Seat 3

Democrat: Damion McCullers

Damion McCullers is a progressive thinker who believes in restorative justice, which is something we’d like to see more of in North Carolina.

Board of Commissioners, District 1

Democrat: Sig Hutchinson

In the 2018 primary, Sig Hutchinson lost allies John Burns and Erv Portman over the controversial Crooked Creek deal. But that didn’t scare him off taking bold stances, like backing RDU’s quarry deal with Wake Stone. A foremost parks advocate, Hutchinson adds balance to the board, and his presence will be vital as commissioners work through their transit plans.

Sig Hutchinson Maria Cervania

Board of Commissioners, District 1

Democrat: Maria Cervania

Jessica Holmes is running for labor commissioner, which frees up this District 3 seat. We think Maria Cervania is best suited to replace her. A well-rounded progressive with a big vision on transit, she also has a record of working on LGBTQ and women’s rights issues.

Register of Deeds

Democrat: William L. Madden

The last person elected to this position is currently serving five years for embezzlement. William Madden seems like he could get things back on track. He wants to add a second office to improve access, and his experience serving as deputy register of deeds in Orange County gives us confidence that he can get the job done.

Comment on these endorsements at backtalk@indyweek.com. Click here to return to our list of endorsements.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.