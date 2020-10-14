Candidate Questionnaire: Gale Adcock, NCGA House

Name as it appears on the ballot: Gale Adcock

Age: 66

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: GaleAdcock.com

Occupation & employer: Family Nurse Practitioner; recently retired after 29 years at SAS

1. What in your background qualifies you to represent the people of North Carolina effectively?

As a nurse practitioner of 33+ years, I have the ability to evaluate complex problems, think critically and make decisions based on the best data available. I’m open to others’ ideas and have a sincere desire to understand others’ perspectives. In addition to these qualities, I served in local government for 7 years (Cary Town Council 2007-2014) and have now served in the NC House since 2015. I understand how government works and what it takes to govern effectively. What would you cite as your three biggest career accomplishments? 1) Advocacy. Over 2 decades as adjunct faculty at UNC-CH, ECU and Duke, where I demystify the legislative process for graduate students and motivate them to embrace their role as unique advocates for health care policy; 2) Service. Four decades of professional organization leadership: former president of the NC Nurses Association; former chair of the NCNA Council of Nurse Practitioners; former chair of the NC Center for Nursing; and former member of the NC Board of Nursing. I am a leader in nursing and have played a role in every significant regulatory advancement for nurse practitioner practice since 1987. 3). Innovation. Founder of an onsite primary care practice 26 years ago as SAS chief health officer. The SAS Health Care Center provides free comprehensive health care to 5000+ Cary employees and an additional 3000 family members and annually saves SAS millions of dollars in avoided medical claims costs while adding to a company culture that makes SAS one of ‘the best places to work’ in the US.

2. What do you believe to be the three most pressing issues facing the next General Assembly?

1) Access to health care; 2) Public education; 3) Broadband access. What steps do you believe the state should take to address them? 1) Expand Medicaid, and repeal outdated regulations that restrict the practice of certain health care providers; 2) Implement Leandro, and stop the diversion of public dollars to private schools; 3) Treat high speed internet as critical public infrastructure, like water and sewer service.

3. Do you believe the Republican tax cuts over the last decade have been effective in stimulating the state’s economy?

No. If given the choice, are there any tax cuts you would rescind or any new taxes you would enact? I would reinstate the EITC for low income families. What would you put the additional revenue toward? Universal pre-K, more funding for public K-12, the UNC system, HBCUs and the community college system. Increase DHHS funding to eliminate the innovation waiver waiting list.

4. North Carolina’s minimum wage is among the lowest in the country. Do you support raising the minimum wage, and if so by how much?

Yes. I don’t know what the proper amount should ultimately be; it may be necessary to increase it in a step-wise fashion. If not, what other initiatives would you take to support low-income families in North Carolina? In addition to increasing the minimum wage, reinstatement of the EITC for low income families.

5. Housing affordability is rapidly becoming an issue in the major metros like Charlotte and Raleigh and pushing low-income families further from their jobs. What policies would you support to ensure North Carolinians can live near where they work?

Enable local governments to allocate a portion of sales tax revenue to public transportation. Give municipalities more authority and flexibility in land development ordinances. Provide tax incentives to builders of affordable housing. Increase state funding for the NC Housing Finance Agency.

6. Scientists say the increased threat of hurricanes and the resulting coastal devastation is only expected to worsen in the coming years due to climate change. Please state three specific policies you support to reduce carbon emissions and safeguard the environment in North Carolina.

Strengthen DEQ authority to establish strong environmental regulations. Empower DEQ to penalize polluters and hold them accountable for clean-up. Replace coal fired power plants with renewable energy sources.

7. Do you believe assault weapons should be commercially available in North Carolina? No. Do you support universal background checks for all gun purchases? Yes. What policies do you support to address gun violence?

I support Extreme Risk Protection Orders.

8. Do you support the Black Lives Matter Movement? What steps would you take to address racial equity in North Carolina?

Yes. I look forward to supporting recommendations of the NC Task Force on Racial Equity on Criminal Justice chaired by AG Josh Stein and Justice Anita Earls.

9. One of BLM’s key demands is police accountability, however, municipalities have struggled to enact oversight boards with teeth as police records are safeguarded by state statute. Would you support bills that would make public certain police records, such as internal investigations after use of force incidents, body camera footage, and personnel files?

I will work with the NCLM and other stakeholders to pass bills that increase transparency in these situations.

10. The battle over gerrymandering has stalled out in the courts. What do you believe needs to happen with the state’s district maps? After the 2020 census results are released, the district maps should be redrawn by an independent redistricting commission with no legislative involvement.

Would you support an independent process for drawing new legislative and congressional districts? Absolutely.

11. Republicans boast to have increased school funding during their tenure controlling the legislature. Do you believe the state’s public schools are adequately funded? If not, would you support a tax increase to pay for it? I do not. I support more funding for public schools and will consider a variety of ways to do it, including certain tax increases as needed.

12. Research suggests the state’s charter school system is increasing segregation in the schools. Do you support the expansion of charter schools? Why or why not?

I do not believe we need to increase the number of charter schools. Many charter schools cannot demonstrate educational success of their students. In addition, I do not support any educational model that uses discriminatory practices.

13. More than 3,000 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic and thousands more left with crippling medical debt. Do you believe the state needs to invest in an expansion of Medicaid? How would you address healthcare affordability for North Carolinians?

Evidence supporting the need to expand Medicaid is overwhelming. To be clear, 90% of the cost of expansion will come from the federal government; the other 10% will come from assessments on hospitals and Medicaid Managed Care Organizations. Expanding Medicaid will not require state funds. Expanding Medicaid is predicted (over time) to lower premium costs in the commercial insurance market; this benefits everyone who uses the health care system. Drug costs should be lower, especially for individuals with rare diseases for which there is only one drug option. Certificate of Need laws must be protected to prevent expensive duplication of services and unfair market competition.

14. The state’s Voter ID law, which has been criticized as targeted to disenfranchise African American voters, is temporarily blocked by the court. After the election, would you support repealing this law? Why or why not?

Yes. It is totally unnecessary and has a chilling effect on voting rights.

15. North Carolina has not executed anyone since 2006, and challenges to the constitutionality of the state’s death penalty continue. Would you support the repeal of the death penalty in North Carolina? Yes.

16. Are there any other issues you would like to address that have not been covered by this questionnaire?

1) All laws passed since 2011 that restrict local government authority should be repealed. 2) All laws passed since 2011 that limit women’s access to reproductive health care and restrict women’s reproductive rights should be repealed.