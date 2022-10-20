Candidate Questionnaire: Allison Dahle, NC House 11

Name as it appears on the ballot: Allison A. Dahle

Age: 58

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: www.allisonforhouse.com

Occupation & employer: Legislator/NCGA, Bookkeeper McMillan & Smith

Years lived in North Carolina: 50

1. What in your background qualifies you to represent the people of your North Carolina district effectively?

I am an incumbent legislator who works with all parties and am willing to negotiate to get the best for the people of North Carolina. I am also willing to listen to all opinions. We must govern together.

What would you cite as your three biggest career accomplishments? Getting hired for off-Broadway show my first week living in NYC. Getting Elected, Voting Rights Bill during Covid.

2. What do you believe to be the three most pressing issues facing the next General Assembly?

Medicaid Expansion, Legalize Cannabis, Leonardo funding for Public Schools.

What steps do you believe the state should take to address them?

Expand Medicaid, at the very least legalize medical Cannabis, use funds the state has to fund Leonardo.

3. To what extent do you support municipalities exerting local control over issues such as regulating greenhouse gas emissions, criminal justice reforms and police oversight, and passing development-regulating ordinances?

We need to look at the laws in place to make sure that cities are not breaking existing laws on statute in the state. I have no problem with cities acting in their best interest, but we need to ensure that a city does not end up in court.

4. Do you support raising North Carolina’s minimum wage, and if so by how much?

Of course, I do. I want people to be able to live and be safe.

5. With rent, property taxes, and home sale prices all rising, what, if anything, should the state legislature do to address this growing affordability crisis?

We must address how to work with Federal funding to provide access to moneys that can build workforce housing. I do not have the answer to this question, but I know we are going to have to work with all government entities to come up with a plan.

6. Do you believe that the state government has an obligation to prevent the impacts of climate change? If so, please state three specific policies you support to address climate change.

Of course, I do. Everyone must take responsibility. We could start with a mandatory composting program. We waste a lot of good opportunity by not composting. I would like to get rid of non-recyclable food and drink vessels.

7. Would you support an independent process for drawing new legislative and congressional districts?

Yes please.

8. Does the General Assembly have a constitutional obligation to comply with the state Supreme Court order in the Leandro case to fully fund public schools and give every child in North Carolina a sound basic education?

YES

9. When it comes to teacher pay, North Carolina is one of the lowest-paying states in the nation. Schools across the state are facing shortages of educators, support staff, and other key personnel. Do you support raising teacher pay to at least the national average? What else can the General Assembly do to improve working conditions for teachers and make the teaching profession more attractive to potential future educators?

The money for each child’s education needs to follow them from school to school.

Current law states if a student stays for nominal period of time (I think it is 21 days) and then that same child transfers to another school. The first school gets to keep all the funding for that particular child. We also need to fund public education. Charter schools are a great way to study education and what may or may not work. I do not agree that schools attached to a specific religion, ideology, etc should be able to access public funds.

10. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling this spring that overturned Roe v. Wade. The legal cutoff for abortion in North Carolina is now 20 weeks. Do you believe the 20-week cutoff is too restrictive, not restrictive enough, or just right? As a state lawmaker, would you support legislation that further limits or prohibits abortion in North Carolina, or punishes/criminalizes abortion providers or patients?

This is a medical decision this is not a legal opinion. If we do not provide safe abortion care, then women will take it into their own hands and there will be more deaths. This is not a lawmaker’s decision. This is a medical decision that should be handled by a medical practitioner, the pregnant person and their family. North Carolinians need access to healthcare and healthcare is sometimes abortions. I do not think that lawmakers should decide peoples’ fate. Abortion is a medical decision.

11. Should North Carolina expand Medicaid? Where do you stand on increasing the number of slots for the Innovations Waiver for special needs individuals?

Yes, as I mentioned before expand Medicaid, increase slots for the Innovations Waiver. We need to get this done.

12. Do you support reforming North Carolina’s marijuana laws? Do you support full legalization? Please explain your position. I have been one of four primary sponsors on legalizing Cannabis/Marijuana.

I support full legalization and I believe that NC farmers and NC citizens should get the first licenses or permits to grow said Cannabis. I believe that citizens should be allowed to grow a minimal amount of Cannabis for their own personal use.

