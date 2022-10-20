Candidate Questionnaire: Alvin Reed, NC Senate District 20

Name as it appears on the ballot: Alvin Reed

Age: 66

Party affiliation: Republican

Campaign website: alvinreed.com

Occupation & employer: Retired programmer

Years lived in North Carolina: 40

1. What in your background qualifies you to represent the people of your North Carolina district effectively? What would you cite as your three biggest career accomplishments?

I have a long proven track record of applying very creative solutions to difficult problems. I have done in in industry and I can do the same for the issues in North Carolina. I graduated Mechanical Engineering Summa Cum Laude. I receive five IBM indention plateaus in two years. I invented the world’s fastest database.

2. What do you believe to be the three most pressing issues facing the next General Assembly? What steps do you believe the state should take to address them?

Education of our children is the most important long term thing we can do for North Carolina economy. Vouchers will give our children the best education. Economic growth is good for North Carolina and we must build many more roads to get people to these jobs. Battery technology is what is holding back solar and wind. We need to increase research for battery technology.

3. To what extent do you support municipalities exerting local control over issues such as regulating greenhouse gas emissions, criminal justice reforms and police oversight, and passing development-regulating ordinances?

Local government can handle local issues the best. We need solid guidelines from the state legislature of what these solutions should look like to have the least negative impact on the economy as possible.

4. Do you support raising North Carolina’s minimum wage, and if so by how much? If not, what other initiatives would you take to support low-income families in North Carolina?

Increasing the minimum wage takes away jobs from the least qualified. We need to grow the economy so that everyone has a higher pay.

5. With rent, property taxes, and home sale prices all rising, what, if anything, should the state legislature do to address this growing affordability crisis?

The solution is lowering taxes and regulations so that the economy grows and everyone has a high paying job.

6. Do you believe that the state government has an obligation to prevent the impacts of climate change? If so, please state three specific policies you support to address climate change.

I do not see climate change as a high concern but if we invest in battery research, solar and wind themselves are already cheaper than coal. Once batteries are cheaper, the world will trip over itself moving to solar and wind.

7. Would you support an independent process for drawing new legislative and congressional districts?

The constitution is very clear that this is a legislative function.

8. Does the General Assembly have a constitutional obligation to comply with the state Supreme Court order in the Leandro case to fully fund public schools and give every child in North Carolina a sound basic education?

School vouchers would fix all of our education issues.

9. When it comes to teacher pay, North Carolina is one of the lowest-paying states in the nation. Schools across the state are facing shortages of educators, support staff, and other key personnel. Do you support raising teacher pay to at least the national average? What else can the General Assembly do to improve working conditions for teachers and make the teaching profession more attractive to potential future educators?

We should pay our very best teachers significantly more to recruit the very best. Vouchers would fix this issue over night.

9. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling this spring that overturned Roe v. Wade. The legal cutoff for abortion in North Carolina is now 20 weeks. Do you believe the 20-week cutoff is too restrictive, not restrictive enough, or just right? As a state lawmaker, would you support legislation that further limits or prohibits abortion in North Carolina, or punishes/criminalizes abortion providers or patients?

DNA defines life and DNA starts at conception.

10. Should North Carolina expand Medicaid? Where do you stand on increasing the number of slots for the Innovations Waiver for special needs individuals?

I believe Medicaid is funded well enough. We should increase efficiency to better use those funds.

11. Do you support reforming North Carolina’s marijuana laws? Do you support full legalization? Please explain your position.

As a Christian state, we should completely outlaw any drug use.

12. Do you support strengthening gun safety regulations such as expanding background checks, banning bump stocks, and raising the age to buy or otherwise regulating the sales of assault-style weapons? Please explain.

We do not want to do anything to restrict the good guys of protecting everyone from the bad guys.

13. Are there any issues this questionnaire has not addressed that you would like to address?

I am the author of ‘thetheoryofbiblicalpatterns.com’ which proves that a higher intelligence wrote Genesis 1:1. That is my campaign. That is the reason I am running for office. Once the Democrats realize that we now have proof that God wrote the Holy Bible, they will think long and hard before pulling the ‘D’ lever as opposed to the ‘R’ lever in the voting booth.

