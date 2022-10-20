Candidate Questionnaire: Amanda Maris, NC District Court 14, Seat 6

Name as it appears on the ballot: Amanda L. Maris

Age: 44

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: www.judgeamandamaris.com

Occupation & employer: District Court Judge, State of NC

1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a district court judge?

I have been serving as a District Court Judge in Durham since August 2017 when Gov. Cooper appointed me to the bench following a local vote of the Durham County Bar Association. I was retained by the voters of Durham in 2018. In my 5 plus years as a judge, I have served in a large variety of courtrooms, heard countless trials and treated all parties who came before me with respect and impartial judgement. Before I became a judge, I served as an Asst. Public Defender in juvenile and adult courts for approximately 11 years. I understand from my former clients’ experiences and from listening attentively to the concerns of parties before me just how important it is that a judge treat a party fairly as a judge’s decision can deeply impact that person’s life, family and community. I follow the law and treat every party with the compassion and understanding humanity requires and each person deserves.

2) How do you define yourself politically? How does that impact your judicial approach?

I don’t define myself politically in the public realm. I am a registered Democrat which is public information. I do possess strongly held personal & political beliefs which some would regard as “progressive,” however they do not play a role in my judical approach other than that I believe every party deserves fair and equitable treatment in court. A judge is required to follow the law without allowing political views to impact their rulings in court. I do this and maintain a neutral, apolitical approach in my judicial decisions.

3) What do you believe are the three most important qualities a judge must have to be an effective jurist?

Knowledge of the law, professionalism and compassion.

4) In a sentence, how would you define your judicial philosophy?

My judicial philosophy is to realize a more just and equitable court system through innovative court programming and to administer fair rulings in each case based on the applicable law, with compassion and respect for all.

5) Black North Carolinians are incarcerated at six times the rate of whites. How do you see your responsibility as a judge in addressing racial inequity in the justice system?

Judges have a responsibility as court actors to ensure equitable outcomes in each case and to support or initiate court programming designed to combat historic racial & other inequities in the court system. I have been involved in a variety of court programs that support this principle, including as a co-founder of the DEAR Program (learn more at: www.deardurham.org).

6) Do you believe the cash bail system is in need of reform? What changes do you believe are necessary to ensure those accused of crimes are not incarcerated due to their inability to afford bond? What factors do you consider when determining the bond amount?

As a judge, I am required to follow the applicable law in each case. North Carolina has several statutes that control bail and which bonds can be set in which types of cases. These laws also set out several factors a judge must consider when determining a bond (like, prior criminal record, history of failing to appear in court, safety of a victim and the community, potential for flight, community ties or support for the person charged, and ability to pay). Ability to pay is one of the factors the current law requires a judge to take into account so that a judge doesn’t set a bond that isn’t proportional to a person’s ability to pay. The cash bail system is in need of reform, but that is up to the legislative branch. There are some crimes that don’t need a cash bond of any kind. Also, utilization of the Pretrial system instead of a cash bond or secured bond is an important tool I use a lot, implementing electronic monitoring or house arrest where necessary.

7) Do you support restorative justice practices prior to sentencing? If so, how would you seek to implement those practices in your capacity as a judge? Which types of cases do you think should be eligible?

Yes, I do. Restorative Justice, when implemented well, can help the justice system operate at its best, leaving all parties feeling that justice was served. It is appropriate in cases where the victim(s) and person charged both desire to try it, and the DAs Office is willing to apply it as well. In my capacity as a judge, occasionally I speak with parties about exploring restorative justice with the DA’s office as a means to resolve their case if it appears that the victim and person charged may be ready to engage together in healing over the wrong that has transpired. I would be open to more involvement in restorative justice practices but have not had the opportunity or an invitation to do so.

8) Do you support mandatory minimum sentences for certain crimes, such as low-level drug offenses? Why or why not?

I don’t have the opportunity to sentence those crimes as District Court doesn’t sentence felonies.

9) Some district courts are implementing misdemeanor diversion programs for young and/or first-time offenders. Do you believe programs like these are effective?

Absolutely. I was the assigned public defender in Durham’s first misdemeanor diversion program years ago (see my campaign website for more). Diversion is a crucial tool for a court system to deliver equitable outcomes.

10) In many cases, voters know very little about the judges they are electing. Tell us something about yourself that our readers may be surprised to learn.

Before I went to law school, I was deciding between law and veterinary medicine. I worked at a law firm as a paralegal by day and as a vet technician at an emergency vet clinic in Raleigh by night for about 2 years after college to decide which path was right for me. I decided that despite my love for animals, my personality and skills would be best suited as an advocate for people as my profession. But, my passion for fair treatment of people and animals is the same. I also studied classical guitar and voice in college (Minor in Music Performance), and initially, I thought I would pursue a career in music as a folk singer before I realized I needed a more reliable career to support my family.

