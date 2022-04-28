Candidate Questionnaire: André Richmond, Orange County Board of Education

Name as it appears on the ballot: André Richmond

Age: 42

Party affiliation: Democratic

Campaign website: Andrerichmondforocs.com

Occupation & employer: Law Enforcement/Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Years lived in the area: 42

1. In 300 words or less, please give us—and our readers—your elevator pitch: Why are you running? Why should voters entrust you with this position? What are your priorities, and what would you want to see the school board do differently or better over the course of your term?

Our Orange County schools have been and will continue to be a focal point in my life. I believe that our children deserve our best; they deserve every opportunity we can give them to succeed. I gained valuable experience working within the Orange County School system assisting the teachers and engaging the students. As a Captain supervising the School Resource Officers throughout the county I’ve worked closely with the teachers and staff in order to build strong partnerships. I’ve had the rare opportunity to hear and see the obstacles our teachers and students encounter. My priorities for the students and teachers include; expanding community engagement and volunteer opportunities for our students. I want to ensure that teachers have the time and resources needed to do what they do best; teach and inspire our children. There is a great need for expanding diversity within our school staff. Our children succeed when they see themselves in the ones who are teaching them. Our staff should reflect the communities they serve. We can achieve this through stronger recruiting of minority teachers and staff. Focusing on the security and safety of our students and staff has always been a priority for me. I want to improve security and safety by requiring quarterly meetings with the Orange County Schools Cabinet and Administration, Local Law Enforcement Agencies, and Fire and Emergency Services Agencies to create a more unified collaboration. This will help to ensure that changes and policies developed under State and Federal guidelines are current and implemented. I see the greatness our schools have within them, but I also recognize that there is room for improvement and a need for change. We can bring about that change together. I want to be the voice for all of our families, teachers, staff, and especially our children.

2. Given the direction of the school district, would you say things are on the right course? If not, for what specific changes will you advocate if elected?

I believe our district has made an effort to meet the needs of our teachers and students, but has fallen short with decisions that do not benefit everyone equally or completely. If elected to the Orange County Schools Board, I would advocate for greater diversity within the staff, higher teacher and student support provided via volunteerism, and an increased effort to ensure the safety of our faculty, staff and students.

3. What are the three main issues that you believe the Board of Education needs to address in the upcoming year?

Student Test Scores, Teacher Recruitment and Retention, and School Safety and Security.

4. Describe something you think the school board should have prioritized differently in the current budget. Do you think the budget supports students from lower income families as well as from wealthy families? Does the budget meet the district’s infrastructure needs?

The salaries of the classified staff should have been prioritized in order to ensure comparable salaries with surrounding districts. Our classified staff should be recognized as vital employees alongside our educators. The school budget allocates equal funding for each student, however I believe that a student’s socioeconomic status should be evaluated to ensure that resources are equitably accessible. The infrastructural needs will continue to change based on the growing and changing needs of the district, the budget will have to be reevaluated to ensure alignment.

5) What is your understanding of what Critical Race Theory is? Is CRT currently taught in K-12 public schools? What are your thoughts on House Bill 324, the bill Gov. Cooper vetoed because he said it “pushes calculated, conspiracy-laden politics into public education?” Would you support such a bill?

Critical race theory studies the impact of race as a social construct and its intersection with the major social institutions in our society. A core focus is that racism is embedded within our policies and systems that govern our society. CRT is currently not taught in our school district. I don’t support a bill that restricts our ability to educate our students on all aspects of our history, that would and should include the impacts race and racism have had throughout our society.

6) Does the General Assembly have a constitutional obligation to comply with the state Supreme Court order in the Leandro case to fully fund public schools and give every child in North Carolina a sound basic education?

Yes.

7) Do you agree with the school board’s unanimous decision this winter to support decisions made at the school and administrative levels to keep the books Gender Queer, Lawnboy, and Out of Darkness on the shelves in school classrooms/libraries? Please explain your answer.

Yes. I agree that our administrators and educators should determine the appropriateness of the reading materials that are accessible to our students. Board policy currently allows parent, teacher, and staff input on what materials are accessible to the students via school media centers.

8) Orange County’s Board of Education has passed some of the most progressive policies in the state around strengthening racial equity and providing a safe, inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ students to learn. Do you support these policies? Please explain why/why not.

Yes. Diversity and inclusion applies to all students; this should naturally encompass race, gender, and sexual orientation.

9) Do you support the Orange County School District’s Gender Support guidelines that create a protocol for students who are transitioning or want to?

Yes.

10) Do police officers (School Resource Officers) have a role in schools? Do you agree with the way the current board is trying to address the role of SROs in Orange County Schools?

Yes. I believe SROs were created to ensure the safety and security of our students and faculty. Any disciplinary action needed should absolutely fall to the discretion of the administration, SROs are present to be a resource of support and to bridge the gap between law enforcement and community.

11) Research has shown an achievement gap for Orange County Schools students based on race and socioeconomic status. What specific policies would you support or what actions would you take to help close the gap so that race and socioeconomic status don’t persist as predictive factors?

I support the current equity policy. I believe that increased recruitment from our local HBCUs to diversify our staff will provide the encouragement and support all of our students will benefit from. Bringing volunteer support into the classroom will provide resources in order to overcome specific socioeconomic barriers that students face in our county.

12) How can the school board better assist students who lack broadband access?

The school board should be a source of advocacy, appealing to our elected state officials to ensure that broadband access is available in the rural areas. The board can supplement this process by ensuring that those families that need immediate access receive that via hotspots or mifis.

13) Is the district currently doing enough to assist disabled students? What more could it do?

No. There is a need for the creation of an advisory group that would work in assisting the school board with identifying and meeting the needs of our students with disabilities and their families.