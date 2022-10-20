Candidate Questionnaire: Beth Pugh Farrell, Wake County Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor

Name as it appears on the ballot: Beth Pugh Farrell

Age: 43

Party affiliation: Non-partisan Race

Campaign website: www.bethpughfarrell.com

Occupation & employer: Agricultural Programs Specialist, NC Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services.

1. Why are you running for the position of Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor? In your answer, please explain your understanding of the role and why it is important.

From growing up on my grandparents' farms in Piney Creek, NC, to majoring in Animal Science at NC State, to serving as an Agricultural Programs Specialist at the NC Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, I have had opportunities to be actively engaged in agriculture throughout my professional and personal life. Encouraging the next generation of leaders is important to me, and I remain active with the NC 4-H and NC FFA programs. Additionally, I am owner/operator of Pack House Farm in Apex. My name is appearing on your ballot this year because I believe that my experiences and knowledge will help strengthen conservation efforts across Wake County’s diverse landscape.

The work of Conservation Districts matter to farmers, landowners and youth. I saw firsthand how the Alleghany Soil and Water Conservation District helped my family implement conservation practices and provided me with numerous educational opportunities. Conservation districts are non-regulatory in function and work closely with county, state and federal governments as well as public and private organizations to carry out voluntary conservation programs that protect and improve the county’s natural resources and assist private landowners in using conservation practices.

Wake County has both robust agricultural production and growing urban areas. This presents a unique opportunity to be a leader in both rural and urban conservation efforts, and build resiliency in our communities. My belief in the work of Conservation Districts inspired me to seek this office and serve our community. You can learn more about my background and credentials by visiting my website at www.bethpughfarrell.com.

2. What are the three most pressing natural resources issues in the county? How do you plan to address these issues? Please be specific.

Wake County was designated earlier this year as the third fastest growing county in the whole nation, adding more than 63 people per day. This population boom puts additional stains on natural resources and presents challenges.

You don’t have to drive very far before you see the signs of growth and development in our community - new retail and housing units are popping up everywhere. Living in western Wake County since 2005, I’ve seen countless acres of prime farmland converted to development. Agriculture is still important to our county’s economy, generating over $61 million on the farm level. There are still nearly 700 family farms on almost 77,000 acres (an acre is roughly the size of a football field) in Wake County. As a small farmer, I understand the challenges of starting a farm, including access to land.

We must plan for strategic growth and development, taking into consideration the impacts that it has on farmland and natural resources. We also need to take into consideration the impacts that stormwater and runoff from new development impact streams, creeks and rivers in the watershed.

The history of Conservation Districts is rooted in the impacts of the Dust Bowl in the 1930s and recognizing the need to take proactive steps to preserve natural resources. As our landscape is shifting to more development, we must once again take proactive action to ensure that runoff and erosion are addressed to preserve natural resources. Instead of simply saying there is a problem, I want to be part of the solution in driving meaningful change.

With a rapidly growing population many families and individuals are moving to the area that may not have experienced conservation education programs. Their understanding of North Carolina soil types and drainage may be limited. Education on all levels is needed to understand why soil and water conservation is important, as well as personal actions we can all take to preserve natural resources. This is important to all communities in our county, regardless if it's rural or urban. The District sponsors youth activities such as poster and speech contests for students to learn more about conservation efforts, provides opportunities for high school students to attend an annual Resource Conservation Workshop, and workshops geared towards adults. I participated in all these educational activities as a student, and have attended the District’s “Save the Farm” workshop.

I’ve learned since filing for office that we need to increase public awareness of the District within our communities. When elected, I’m ready to be an advocate and educator to preserve our farms, plan for strategic growth and development, collaborate with diverse stakeholders to address issues, and educate citizens of all ages on the importance of soil and water conservation. I would discuss with staff how press and media are currently communicated, and also will convert my campaign Facebook and Instagram pages to highlight the work of the District - and keep the content relevant to my duties as a Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor and conservation efforts within our communities.

3. Identify examples of how the district can best balance agricultural/rural and urban interests in regards to soil and water conservation.

Because many of the voluntary conservation programs implemented by the District are agriculturally focused, there is more funding available for these projects. However, we need to address erosion, stormwater management and runoff in our urban communities as well. Limited state funding for the Community Conservation Assistance Program (CCAP) means that there is roughly $136,000 distributed through a competitive regional application process across all of North Carolina. Additional funding to support this program is needed to help address conservation needs in a rapidly urbanizing Wake County. This need could be met by designated county/municipality funding, applying for external grants and/or private support such as the North Carolina Land and Water fund.

I am a strong advocate for collaboration and believe this is an area where I can help bring diverse stakeholders to the table to discuss conservation solutions and funding strategies for both agricultural and urban conservation projects. We all have a vested interest in ensuring natural resources are conserved to the highest extent possible. Simply talking about issues solves nothing - it takes action. I have experience in putting together collaborative teams to drive meaningful change.

4. What funding issues are facing the Soil and Water Conservation District? How would you ensure the district receives full funding? Are there alternative funding sources the district could explore? If so, what are they?

For the Wake Soil and Water Conservation District, the Wake County budget funds 8 full-time equivalent positions for FY 23. While I’m excited to see the inclusion of staff dedicated to farmland preservation and Big Sweep efforts, additional staff is needed to address agricultural and urban conservation concerns. In a county as large and diverse as Wake, it’s amazing how much the District staff is able to accomplish with limited staffing resources. This fiscal year, the District also received a 17% budget cut from 2022 (based on separating Soil & Water and Cooperative Extension within the county budget), and is allocated ~$864,000 (including salaries). The need for these programs only continues to increase. With additional county support, the impact of these conservation efforts could be multiplied and be able to effectively implement more soil and water best practices (please note that this is a reflection of budget constraints and not of District staff.) Our county commissioners need to understand how these programs build resiliency in our community to be able to better handle extreme weather events. In this part of North Carolina it’s not “if” we get another hurricane, it’s “when”. If we don’t effectively manage water and erosion here, we impact communities all the way to the coast.

The District has successfully received grants from external sources such as the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and formed collaborations with other organizations including Triangle Land Conservancy. I have proven success in private fundraising efforts as well as writing, implementing, and managing local, state, federal and private grants to address identified needs. My experience will be key in soliciting additional funds to support the work of the District, and I’m ready to work with staff to do this.

What most people don’t realize is that the Wake Soil & Water Conservation District is part of a much larger network of conservation districts regionally, statewide and nationally. These groups meet regularly and are a great opportunity to build collaboration and learn new and innovative ways to build funding resources to support the work done here in Wake County. One of my strengths is collaborating and building relationships; I am ready to learn from the experiences of others to make our county better.

5. Many residents don’t know what the Soil and Water Conservation District actually does. In what ways would you reach out to residents to educate them?

Since I filed in June, I have had the opportunity to talk to hundreds of people. What I have learned is that the landscape of our community is just as diverse as the people - and that many have no clue what the Soil & Water Conservation District does to make a meaningful impact on Wake County.

Coming from a rural mountain county, most people knew the Conservation District staff, the Board of Supervisors, and ways they worked to implement conservation practices and facilitated educational opportunities for youth. With over a million people, the Wake Soil & Water Conservation District is doing great things in our community - but these activities are not necessarily making headlines.

I have subscribed to the District’s quarterly newsletter for years, and have been kept updated about the good work being done across our communities (and encourage you to sign up too! https://www.wakegov.com/departments-government/soil-water-conservation/about-wake-swcd/subscribe-swcd-quarterly-newsletter).

As a Supervisor, I will be an advocate for the work done by the District by taking personal responsibility to share what is being done - through speaking engagements with civic groups, school groups, and other interested citizens. As an elected official, it will be my job to communicate and highlight projects, programs and opportunities in multiple ways. With running for office, I established Facebook and Instagram accounts for campaign efforts. These accounts will keep content focused on Wake Soil & Water Conservation District activities to further share work being done in our community around conservation.

Elections are job interviews. Voters are the selection committee. It’s important that voters evaluate candidates to see if they have applied for the right job where they can make the changes they want to see. I’ve applied to be a Wake Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor. Part of this job is to seek additional ways to share what is being done by the Wake Soil & Water Conservation District to enhance our community. In effectively communicating, I can help build additional resources and support for conservation efforts in our County.

6. What is the district’s role in making sure residents’ water–including those people who use wells―is safe to drink? What role, if any, should the district play in safeguarding the local water supply from emerging contaminants?

It’s important to note that by state statute Soil & Water Conservation Districts do not have regulatory authority.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources is responsible for the environmental protection and quality of the State’s surface water and groundwater and to ensure safe drinking water for all citizens through state and federal law.

What the Wake Soil & Water Conservation District does for our local water supplies includes the implementation of best management practices (BMPs) to address runoff and stormwater. Additionally, the District coordinates Big Sweep efforts in Wake County; this program removes trash from watersheds, streams, creeks, rivers and lakes. However, it relies on community volunteers to make this happen.

Many have misconceptions about agriculture and runoff - through best management practices (BMPs), science has proven that it can be minimized. Urban areas also have runoff and stormwater concerns. Concrete, asphalt and rooftops are not designed to absorb water. Even a summer thunderstorm can result in urban flooding. This water has to flow somewhere, and voluntary cost-share programs and technical assistance focused on both agricultural and urban lands by the District can utilize scientifically proven practices to minimize negative impacts to the greatest extent possible.

7. Are there any other issues you would like to address that have not been covered by this questionnaire?

I am a resident of Wake County, small farmer, public servant, and proven leader who is passionate about agriculture and our community. These positions are nonpartisan and should be treated as such. The primary reason I am on every ballot in Wake County is because I want to actively seek ways to collaborate across diverse stakeholder groups to make a positive difference in conservation efforts for our community. I understand that we can’t stop growth and development, but there are measures that can be taken to minimize the environmental impacts and build resiliency in our community. I want to be at the table where these decisions are made.

There are two positions to be elected this year, and I understand the job I’m applying for on your ballot. To best address conservation issues in our community, we need Supervisors who are willing to listen from diverse perspectives. We need Supervisors who know where to go when they have questions or need additional information. We need Supervisors who are committed and focused on addressing issues in our county that impact soil and water. I have extensive experience in building relationships and I can facilitate conversations to drive meaningful conservation efforts today that will have lasting, far-reaching impacts.

If you are in Wake County, I would appreciate being one of your two votes.

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.