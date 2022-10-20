Candidate Questionnaire: Carolyn Jennings Thompson, NC Court of Appeals, Seat 8

Name as it appears on the ballot: Carolyn Jennings Thompson

Age: 54

Party affiliation: Democratic

Campaign website: CarolynThompsonforJudge.com

Occupation & employer: Attorney, self-employed

1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a Court of Appeals judge?

I am a former District Court judge and Superior Court judge with over 25 years of combined legal and judicial experience. As a seasoned trial attorney and former jurist, I understand the importance of consistently applying the governing law to the facts of each case.

2) How do you define yourself politically? How does that impact your judicial approach?

I am a registered Democrat. Partisan politics has no place in the judiciary. I am committed to serving with integrity, fairness, and impartiality.

3) What do you believe are the three most important qualities a judge must have to be an effective jurist? Which judges, past or present, do you most admire? Why?

The most important qualities a judge must have are experience, empathy, the ability to listen, and to treat everyone with respect in order to provide justice, according to the law and facts of the case, without fear nor favor.

4) In a sentence, how would you define your judicial philosophy?

Understanding that orders, opinions, and any other judicial interventions impact not just the case before the court, but potentially for generations to come, keeps my judicial approach balanced with humility and consistency.

5) Do you favor or oppose public financing of judicial elections? What changes to North Carolina’s system of judicial elections do you believe are necessary, if any?

As a candidate for the NC Court of Appeals, I am not permitted to discuss any potential issue that may come before the Court. It would be inappropriate for me to state a position about a policy, practice, or otherwise with legislative forecasts or implications.

6) In many cases, voters know very little about the judges they are electing. Tell us something about yourself that our readers may be surprised to learn.

I am fortunate to be the daughter of parents who taught me the importance of earning my way in this world through hard work and educational accomplishments. My family's legacy of tenacity in the face of obstacles has been the foundation of my faith and belief that all things are possible. I stand on the shoulders of generations who paved the way for my academic career at Hampton University, where I earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree and my Juris Doctor Degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law. Their servant leadership testament instilled in me at an early age that "to whom much is given, much is required." I honor their sacrifices with a dedication to serve others and earn leaders. My husband and I have a blended family of 5 adult children and 4 beautiful grandchildren.

7) What sets you apart from the other candidate in this race?

I am the only candidate for this seat with judicial experience.

