Candidate Questionnaire: Frank Fields, Raleigh City Council, District C

Name as it appears on the ballot: Frank T. Fields III

Age: 35

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: frankfieldsfordistrictc.com

Occupation & employer: Self Employed

Years lived in Raleigh: 35

1. Given the direction of Raleigh government, would you say things are on the right course? If not, what specific changes will you advocate for if elected?

I don’t think so I think we are losing the essence and fabric of Raleigh by selling out to developers. I would be intentional in making sure that natives and City Workers will be able to afford the city that they protect and work in.

2. If you are a candidate for a district seat, please identify your priorities for your district. If you are an at-large or mayoral candidate, please identify the three most pressing issues the city faces.

Increase employability, job-hunting opportunities, and access to employment by bolstering the Public Transportation system;

Support the fight for affordable housing, both district and citywide; especially for natives and city workers

Increase investments in education, securing a solid future for our students, teachers and schools.

Revamp and revitalize Raleigh Parks and Rec centers, green areas and health and wellness initiatives to create a united, thriving and healthy community.

3. What in your record as a public official or other experience demonstrates your ability to be effective as a member of the city council and as an advocate for the issues that you believe are important?

Dr. Fields is a proud father and husband. Dr. Fields was born and raised in District C. Dr. Fields has over 10 years of experience at Wake Technical Community College serving in several roles primarily as an educator, wellness advocator and scholar leader. He received his Ph.D. in Policy and Development from NC State University. He and his wife Raquelle also are small business owners--running a mobile detail business servicing the greater Raleigh area.

Frank has been, and continues to be, thoroughly engaged in the community–specifically in District C. Much of his community involvement has been by way of the YMCA. Frank served for years as a leader in the “High Hopes” 8- week summer program. “High Hopes” brings inner-city elementary and middle school- aged youth to St. Augustine’s University (in District C) to allow them to utilize the campus as college students would. The program focused on learning life-skills, educational skills and stewardship skills in a college setting and allowed the students to visualize themselves in the college atmosphere.

Frank also was a Director for the Downtown East “Community Hope” program (located in District C). This literacy-based program gathered local volunteers and partnered them with specific students where they mentored and met with the children at the site bi-weekly. The mentor-student combo worked through reading, writing and literary comprehension skills to raise students’ reading levels. Both programs were completely free to the students.

Frank and his wife Raquelle are co-founders of the annual “Brainz N Gainz” back-to-school drive that partners with a local gym, food vendors and volunteers to provide back-to-school supplies, food and fun to students returning to school.

Prior to COVID, Frank was a weekly volunteer at the Wake County Correctional Center in District C. As a volunteer, Frank mentored inmates in hopes to engage the individuals and provide guidance and viable options/plans to employ upon their release.

Frank is a member of the Wake County Voter Education Coalition and the Wake Democratic Men’s Club.

Frank also serves on the Board of Directors at Alexander Family YMCA in Downtown Raleigh.

Frank won the Better Business Bureau Spark Award for Excellence in Community-Based Business

Frank was named Grand Marshal for the Inaugural Raleigh Juneteenth Jubilee Parade

4. U.S. metros are grappling with a housing shortage, especially a shortage of affordable housing. Raleigh is no different. Many believe that the best way to address this crisis is via dense infill development along public transportation corridors. Do you share this vision for Raleigh’s growth? Please explain.

I believe Raleigh, as a city, must focus on being landowners. Private landlords can do and charge what they please. If we can focus on being landlords as a city by acquiring property I think that we can better serve our citizens who are at the whelm of private landlords.

5. In 2020, Raleigh citizens voted in favor of an $80 million affordable housing bond to assist with acquiring land and building near transit corridors, preserving existing inventory, down payment and homeowner repairs assistance, low-income housing tax credit financing, and more. The city also created a goal of adding 5,700 affordable units over 10 years and is on track to meet that goal. But it’s estimated that Raleigh has a deficit of some 20,000 units currently, and it’s clear much more work is needed. Should the city bring another affordable housing bond before voters? Why or why not? If yes, when, how much should the city ask for, and what should the bond fund?

I think the city needs to focus on outreach. I was a part of the Raleigh Housing meetings, and, in my opinion, the funds weren’t the issue. People who were losing their homes, probably didn’t have adequate access to internet, etc., were told to just look it up online and figure it out. I think we need to bring more outreach to the situation and meet people where they are to really help our citizens.

6. In neighborhoods across the city, ranch homes and other modest, more affordable single-family homes are being torn down and replaced with large (also single-family) McMansions that don’t provide more density. Does the city have any authority to regulate such teardowns? Should it regulate such teardowns and redevelopment?

The city should have some say in zoning laws on what can and cannot happen in certain areas.

7. One way Raleigh’s city council has attempted to address the city’s housing shortage is by allowing for more flexible housing options such as duplexes, triplexes, and quadraplexes in all neighborhoods in the city, eliminating certain zoning protections, and allowing apartments for zones along bus routes. Do you support this move to bring missing middle housing to the city and do you think it will be an effective policy for managing the city’s growth?

8. Raleigh’s city council has directed city staff to gather data on absentee investors who are buying up properties in the city. Would you support measures to limit investors from buying up homes as other U.S. cities are considering doing or further regulating whole house short-term rentals that some argue are detracting from the supply of homes available for full-time residents?

Absolutely.

9. What role should the city play in ensuring that the longtime residents of rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods in Southeast Raleigh and other areas of the city can continue to afford to live in those neighborhoods?

10. Public servants including police officers, firefighters, and teachers can’t afford to live in the city where they work. As a result, Raleigh loses good officers and teachers to other municipalities and is grappling with a current shortage of around 60 firefighters and more than 100 police officers. What can Raleigh leaders do to attract and retain the best officers and other public servants?

Create specific programming for city workers. Down payment assistance. Mortgage deferment; preferred interest rates.

11. Do you support the city council’s decision to eliminate parking minimums for developers? Why or why not?

I believe the city needs to focus on making sure are parking requirements are in line with what we say our stance on climate and traffic control is. We need to focus on heat effects, runoff and wasted space.

12.In 2019, Raleigh’s city council voted to eliminate citizen advisory councils (CACs) without public notice or input. Do you feel this was the right decision? Do you support bringing back CACs? What do you think the council is doing right or wrong when it comes to community engagement post-CACs? Could you describe your vision for community engagement in Raleigh?

I think we need to bring back CAC’s. I was a part of CAC’s. There should never be a reason where we, as civil servants, aren’t in constant and clear communication with the people that we serve.

13.Following shooting deaths of Raleigh residents by RPD officers, the city council established a civilian-staffed police review board in 2020 that had no official power and fell apart soon after two of its members resigned. The council also established the ACORNS unit to address mental health crises, but data shows the unit rarely assists on calls related to suicides and involuntary mental health commitments, leaving most of those calls to police officers. Do you feel that the council has done enough, in partnership with the police chief, to reform the police force and address officer violence? Would you support cutting the department’s $124.5 million police budget?

I think the focus should be making being a police officer attractive via pay and benefits. I believe that police officers need to be compensated better for what they do, which would create better employee morale, decrease turnover and have a positive impact in the community.

14.Raleigh has made strides on transit in the last several years. Bus fare is free and construction of new Bus Rapid Transit routes is underway, bike lanes are expanding to areas across the city, and commuter rail will eventually connect Raleigh to Durham and Johnston Counties. Is the city doing a good job of managing its current transit systems, encouraging residents to use them, and planning for more future transit and connectivity? Should the city be investing more on bike, pedestrian, and other transit infrastructure?

I think that we are heading in the right direction in this area with more work to do.

15. Downtown Raleigh has struggled to rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic with foot traffic still down and many storefronts and offices sitting vacant. The council has implemented a new social district to try to bring people downtown again. What more could or should the city council do to revitalize the urban core?

Invest in out small business and service workers. Making a concerted and intentional effort to bolster small business downtown.

16. Do you support Raleigh’s $275 million parks bond on the ballot this fall? Why or why not?

Yes. As a health and wellness advocate, I understand that parks and rec centers (gyms/youth sports) are the great equalizers. It brings a community together. Especially a changing community where everyone doesn’t look the same.

17.If there is anything else you would like to address, please do so here.

While spending decades living in District C, Frank has seen a myriad of change within his community. Frank applauds the renovation, economic growth, development, and beautification that has transpired within District C. Furthermore, Frank values and shares the rich history and background that is the “fabric” of the district. Frank’s mission for District C is to create one thriving, healthy community that can appreciate progression while never ceasing to preserve the essence of the district.

Frank uses the simplistic yet impactful acronym R.E.A.L. to describe how he plans to foster growth in District C.

Research- Frank wants to use research-based evidence to identify opportunities for improvement in District C.

Equity- Frank wants to ensure intentionality in providing equitable and sustainable outcomes, resources, and representation to all residents of District C.

Accountability- Frank believes community members and community leaders alike should be held accountable for actions, ideas, and input with the focus being communication between all parties.

Leadership- Frank believes that the Leadership of the community -not just politicians- is integral to the success and vibrancy of District C. Community organizers, religious leaders, law enforcement, business leaders, as well as state and local government should continually network as a cohesive unit for District C to reach its desired targets.

