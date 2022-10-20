Candidate Questionnaire: Gale Adcock, NC Senate 16

Name as it appears on the ballot: Gale Adcock

Age: 68

Party affiliation: Democratic

Campaign website: GaleAdcock.com

Occupation & employer: Family Nurse Practitioner, retired from SAS

Years lived in North Carolina: 46

1. What in your background qualifies you to represent the people of your North Carolina district effectively?

I served on the Cary Town Council from 2007-2014, followed by 4 terms in the NC House (2015-2022). I’ve represented Cary citizens in elected office for 15 years, and Morrisville and Apex citizens for the last 8. The state senate district I’m running for includes these same 3 municipalities.

What would you cite as your three biggest career accomplishments?

While chief health officer at SAS, I led the transition of the company’s healthcare services from urgent care to comprehensive primary care, greatly expanded services, and extended care to 14,000 employees and family members of all ages. The SAS healthcare model is still unique among US employers. Each year the onsite healthcare center provides high quality care while saving the company millions of dollars in avoided health insurance costs, saving employees hundreds of thousands of dollars in avoided copays and coinsurance, and positively impacting employee satisfaction, retention, and recruitment.

I’ve had the privilege of serving in leadership positions including president of the NC Nurses Association, chair of the NC Council of Nurse Practitioners, chair of the NC Center for Nursing, and member of the NC Board of Nursing.

My professional contributions have been recognized by induction as a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and as a Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, induction into the NC Nursing Hall of Fame, and receiving the distinguished alumnus award from East Carolina University and from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

2. What do you believe to be the three most pressing issues facing the next General Assembly? What steps do you believe the state should take to address them?

Workforce. The state must take the long view of investments in public education, (pre-K through the community college and UNC systems) to ensure an adequate, well-prepared workforce into the future. We have critical needs in nursing, education, the trades, manufacturing, pharma, and STEM.

Healthcare. The state needs to extend Medicaid coverage to 600,000 working adults without health insurance. Out-dated laws prevent healthcare providers like pharmacists, nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives, and physician assistants from practicing fully within their education, certification, and licensure. Medicaid expansion and healthcare provider regulatory reform can be accomplished without cost to taxpayers.

Infrastructure. The state must create new ways to finance the Highway Fund and Highway Trust Fund that aren’t reliant on the gas tax. There needs to be a willingness to fund multi-modal transportation options. Access to high-speed internet needs to be extended reliably across all areas of the state. More state grant funding is needed for local water and sewer system upgrades.

3. To what extent do you support municipalities exerting local control over issues such as regulating greenhouse gas emissions, criminal justice reforms and police oversight, and passing development-regulating ordinances?

I generally favor more local control. Seven years on the Cary Town Council gave me an understanding of and a deep respect for the work and responsibilities of local governments. They must have the authority and tools they need to meet the needs and expectations of their unique communities.

4. Do you support raising North Carolina’s minimum wage, and if so by how much? If not, what other initiatives would you take to support low-income families in North Carolina?

The current minimum wage is obviously inadequate and should be increased. Other policy changes that could benefit low-income families are subsidized childcare, free community college tuition for job training/retraining, Medicaid expansion, access to affordable housing with a pathway to home ownership, and reinstatement of the earned income tax credit.

5. With rent, property taxes, and home sale prices all rising, what, if anything, should the state legislature do to address this growing affordability crisis?

The legislature should give municipalities the authority they need to create zoning and development ordinances and land use plans that increase affordable housing options in their communities. The annual budget appropriation to the NC Housing Finance Agency should be recurring and significantly increased. Financial incentives for home builders to build/include affordable housing in their development plans should be created/added. Home ownership should be the goal of affordable housing plans as much as possible.

6. Do you believe that the state government has an obligation to prevent the impacts of climate change? If so, please state three specific policies you support to address climate change.

Yes. In 2021 I voted for the final version of HB 951, Energy Solutions for North Carolina. While not considered perfect by any stakeholders, the bipartisan bill (now law) is the result of lengthy negotiation and compromise, and a significant move toward Governor Cooper’s clean energy goals. The state should support a strong DEQ, protection of our coastal areas, and facilitate the creation and use of clean energy options.

7. Would you support an independent process for drawing new legislative and congressional districts?

Yes. I have cosponsored independent redistricting bills.

8. Does the General Assembly have a constitutional obligation to comply with the state Supreme Court order in the Leandro case to fully fund public schools and give every child in North Carolina a sound basic education?

Yes.

9. When it comes to teacher pay, North Carolina is one of the lowest-paying states in the nation. Schools across the state are facing shortages of educators, support staff, and other key personnel. Do you support raising teacher pay to at least the national average? What else can the General Assembly do to improve working conditions for teachers and make the teaching profession more attractive to potential future educators?

We should raise teacher pay to at least the national average. The legislature should stop attempts to control public school curriculum and should not divert taxpayer money needed for public education to private schools instead. Salary increases for master’s degrees and national certification should be reinstated.

10. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling this spring that overturned Roe v. Wade. The legal cutoff for abortion in North Carolina is now 20 weeks. Do you believe the 20-week cutoff is too restrictive, not restrictive enough, or just right? As a state lawmaker, would you support legislation that further limits or prohibits abortion in North Carolina, or punishes/criminalizes abortion providers or patients?

Roe v. Wade was an accepted, acceptable, and workable public policy for 50 years. Abortion is a safe medical procedure. All current state barriers to abortion should be removed, including the three-day waiting period; performance of an ultrasound when not medically indicated; scripting what physicians must say to patients; requiring that a physician be physically present for the first dose of medication abortion; restricting the type of licensed healthcare providers who can perform abortions; and arcane facility requirements. Women must be able to make all of their reproductive health decisions without interference by state or federal government.

11. Should North Carolina expand Medicaid? Where do you stand on increasing the number of slots for the Innovations Waiver for special needs individuals?

Yes, we should expand Medicaid.

Re: Innovation Waivers, as of the date of this submission there are 15,689 individuals on the waiting list. The state needs a long-range plan to increase funding for these services to significantly reduce the waiting list and the waiting period.

12. Do you support reforming North Carolina’s marijuana laws? Do you support full legalization? Please explain your position.

I believe it’s time for North Carolina to join 39 states and DC in legalizing the use of marijuana for medical purposes. Full legalization needs thorough study by the legislature.

13. Do you support strengthening gun safety regulations such as expanding background checks, banning bump stocks, and raising the age to buy or otherwise regulating the sales of assault-style weapons? Please explain.

Gun violence is a national public health emergency. Our legislature needs to pass evidence-based gun laws to lessen the risk of mass shootings and the use of guns in homicides and suicides. The sale of assault-style weapons should be limited to law enforcement.

14. Are there any issues this questionnaire has not addressed that you would like to address?

Support independent local journalism. Join the INDY Press Club to help us keep fearless watchdog reporting and essential arts and culture coverage viable in the Triangle.